HomeSportsFootballLionel Messi's Delhi Tour Delayed As Flight Postponed Due To Fog

Lionel Messi's Delhi Tour Delayed As Flight Postponed Due To Fog

Messi is currently at the Mumbai airport and is expected to leave shortly for the final set of engagements.

By : PTI | Updated at : 15 Dec 2025 01:31 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Argentine football great Lionel Messi's arrival for the final leg of his G.O.A.T Tour here has been delayed after his flight was deferred due to inclement weather.

Messi, who was in Mumbai for the second day of his three-day whirlwind trip to India, was to land in the national capital earlier this morning but his charter flight was held up due to foggy conditions here.

Messi is currently at the Mumbai airport and is expected to leave shortly for the final set of engagements, which includes an appearance at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium for a ticketed event.

The World Cup winner regaled fans in Mumbai last evening, posing alongside cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and a bevy of Bollywood stars and politicians. Before Mumbai, he also made similar appearances in Hyderabad and Kolkata.

The Kolkata leg was marred by chaotic scenes at the stadium as frustrated fans ripped apart seats and stormed the Salt Lake Stadium pitch after failing to catch a glimpse of the superstar, who was surrounded by politicians and officials.

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the body by ABP Live.) 

Published at : 15 Dec 2025 01:31 PM (IST)
