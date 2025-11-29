La Liga 2025/26: FC Barcelona vs Alaves Live Streaming Details

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





After beating Athletic Club 4-0 on their historic Camp Nou return, FC Barcelona host Alaves at home in their next La Liga fixture.

They briefly went on top of the table following the victory, but are back on the second spot, trailing by a point after Real Madrid drew with Elche last week.

Needless to say, the Blaugrana would be hoping for another dominant display and 3 points, especially after the mid-week UEFA Champions League debacle against Chelsea.

For those interested in catching the action, here's FCB vs Alaves La Liga Live Streaming and TV broadcast details.

How To Watch Barcelona vs Alaves Live Streaming

The Fancode app and website will live stream the FC Barcelona vs Alaves La Liga fixture, which kicks off today, November 29, 2025 at 8:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Note that accessing this live stream will require a subscription. Fans can either buy a complete La Liga pass on Fancode to gain access to all fixtures or purchase one just for this match, which only costs Rs 49.

Barca vs Alaves TV Broadcast

Unfortunately, La Liga does not have an official TV broadcast partner in India as of this writing.

Therefore, the only way to watch Barca vs Alaves in the country is via the Fancode app or website.

Barcelona vs Alaves: La Liga Standings

FCB is currently second on the La Liga table with 31 points in 13 matches. Real Madrid are at the top with 32 points in the same number of games.

Barca will go on top of the table with a win, or even a draw as they have a better Goal Difference as compared to Los Blancos.

Alaves, on the other hand, are placed 14th on the La Liga points table with 15 points. Winning this match would be challenging, especially when considering that it will be played at Camp Nou.