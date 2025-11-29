Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsFootballLa Liga 2025/26: FC Barcelona vs Alaves Live Streaming Details

La Liga 2025/26: FC Barcelona vs Alaves Live Streaming Details

FC Barcelona take on Alaves at home in Camp Nou tonight for their next La Liga fixture. Check out live streaming and TV broadcast details ahead of the clash.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 29 Nov 2025 05:11 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

After beating Athletic Club 4-0 on their historic Camp Nou return, FC Barcelona host Alaves at home in their next La Liga fixture.

They briefly went on top of the table following the victory, but are back on the second spot, trailing by a point after Real Madrid drew with Elche last week.

Needless to say, the Blaugrana would be hoping for another dominant display and 3 points, especially after the mid-week UEFA Champions League debacle against Chelsea.

For those interested in catching the action, here's FCB vs Alaves La Liga Live Streaming and TV broadcast details.

How To Watch Barcelona vs Alaves Live Streaming

The Fancode app and website will live stream the FC Barcelona vs Alaves La Liga fixture, which kicks off today, November 29, 2025 at 8:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Note that accessing this live stream will require a subscription. Fans can either buy a complete La Liga pass on Fancode to gain access to all fixtures or purchase one just for this match, which only costs Rs 49.

Barca vs Alaves TV Broadcast

Unfortunately, La Liga does not have an official TV broadcast partner in India as of this writing.

Therefore, the only way to watch Barca vs Alaves in the country is via the Fancode app or website.

Barcelona vs Alaves: La Liga Standings

FCB is currently second on the La Liga table with 31 points in 13 matches. Real Madrid are at the top with 32 points in the same number of games.

Barca will go on top of the table with a win, or even a draw as they have a better Goal Difference as compared to Los Blancos.

Alaves, on the other hand, are placed 14th on the La Liga points table with 15 points. Winning this match would be challenging, especially when considering that it will be played at Camp Nou.

Published at : 29 Nov 2025 05:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
FC Barcelona La Liga La Liga Live Streaming Barcelona Vs Alaves Fcb Vs Alaves Live Streaming Barcelona Vs Alaves Live Streaming
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'No Differences Between Us; BJP Making False Allegations': Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar Show Unity After Breakfast
'No Differences Between Us': Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar Show Unity After Breakfast
India
Airbus Software Fix Disrupts Nearly 350 Flights In India, DGCA Confirms Impact Across Major Airlines
Airbus Software Fix Disrupts Nearly 350 Flights In India, DGCA Confirms Impact Across Major Airlines
India
Cyclone Ditwah Nears TN: Flights Cancelled, Trains Disrupted; Schools Shut In 13 Districts As Heavy Rains Begin
Cyclone Ditwah Nears TN: Flights Cancelled, Trains Disrupted; Schools Shut In 13 Districts As Heavy Rains Begin
India
‘Sir Please Forgive Me...': Kiran Bedi Urges PM Modi To Step In As Delhi Continues To Choke
‘Sir Please Forgive Me...': Kiran Bedi Urges PM Modi To Step In As Delhi Continues To Choke
Advertisement

Videos

Cyclone Ditwa: Over 80 dead as Ditwa Cyclone Triggers Massive Floods, India Sends NDRF Aid
Breaking: 27-year-Old Shot Dead in Shahdara, Police Probe Mystery Attackers
Breaking: CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Meet Over Breakfast Amid Congress Power Tussle
Breaking: West Bengal tourist attacked in Nawada, police detain accused after FIR
Breaking: PM Modi attends Day 2 of DGP-IGP meet in Raipur, focus on security & Naxal threat
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Retracting The Reins: Why BJP's Chandigarh Overreach Met Swift Political Rejection
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget