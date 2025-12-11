Yuvraj Singh Joins Team India Huddle At Mullanpur Stadium - See Pics

Indian cricket legend Yuvraj Singh joined Team India in the huddle ahead of 2nd T20I against South Africa at Mullanpur Stadium in New Chandigarh. While the venue has previously hosted IPL matches, tonight marks its first men’s international fixture.

In a fitting tribute, a stand at the stadium has been named after Yuvraj Singh, honoring his remarkable contribution to Indian cricket, including his pivotal role in the 2011 ODI World Cup victory.

The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium also inaugurated a stand in honor of Harmanpreet Kaur, celebrating her leadership in guiding India to its first Women’s ODI World Cup title earlier this year.

Yuvraj’s presence during the stand inauguration and the team huddle made the occasion even more special, highlighting his lasting legacy in Indian cricket.

Yuvraj Singh's heroics in 2011 ODI World Cup

Yuvraj Singh delivered a career-defining performance in 2011 ODI World Cup, earning the Player of the Tournament award.

He was instrumental in India's victory, showcasing exceptional all-round ability by scoring 362 runs and claiming 15 crucial wickets. Yuvraj's memorable century against West Indies and an all-round masterclass in the quarter-final against Australia were vital contributions to the historic win.

Harmanpreet Kaur's Historic 2025 World Cup

Harmanpreet Kaur captained India to their first-ever ICC Women’s ODI World Cup title in 2025, defeating South Africa in the final.

While the captain herself played a guiding role, the victory was powered by key efforts from others: Deepti Sharma was named Player of the Tournament for her all-round brilliance, including a decisive 5/39 in the final, complemented by Shafali Verma's explosive top-order batting.