Yashasvi Jaiswal Silences Doubters With Ton, Becomes Second-Youngest Indian To...

Yashasvi Jaiswal has etched his name alongside cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar by becoming only the second Indian batter to notch up six Test centuries before turning 24. At just 23 years of age, Jaiswal is proving to be a generational talent with a hunger for runs, especially in the toughest of conditions.

Although he started the England tour with flair, criticism soon followed after a string of low scores exposed potential weaknesses against the moving ball.

Jaiswal's reply to haters

Heading into the fifth and final Test at The Oval, Jaiswal had been dismissed six times to seam movement, and was averaging just over 32 in the series. His critics questioned his adaptability in English conditions.

However, when it mattered the most, Jaiswal delivered an emphatic response. In India's second innings of the Oval Test, with the series hanging in balance, the left-hander played a controlled yet attacking knock to bring up a brilliant unbeaten century. His innings shifted the momentum decisively in India’s favor.

Partnering with nightwatchman Akashdeep, who contributed a gritty 66, Jaiswal helped build a 107-run stand that took India’s lead well past 150 by lunch on Day 3. The duo's unexpected partnership left England reeling on a deteriorating pitch. Jaiswal, dropped twice early on, capitalized brilliantly, reaching his fifty with a six and later converting it into a memorable hundred.

He now has four centuries against England alone and boasts more than 1,100 runs against them at an average exceeding 63. His mastery of line, length, and temperament continues to shine, and his ability to convert starts into big scores bodes well for India’s long-term future.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s performance in the IND vs ENG Test series:

1st Test (Headingley): 101 & 4

2nd Test (Edgbaston): 87 & 28

3rd Test (Lord’s): 13 & 0

4th Test (Old Trafford): 58 & 0

5th Test (The Oval): 2 & 100*

Jaiswal has not just turned heads, he’s turned the series on its head.