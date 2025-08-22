Why Rinku Singh May Still Miss India's Playing-11 Despite Century

Asia Cup 2025 is still a few weeks away, but Rinku Singh recently made headlines with a blistering century. He scored 100 runs off just 45 balls, including 51 runs in the last 14 deliveries.

While many hoped this performance would secure him a spot in India’s playing-11, it appears the doors are still closed for the hard-hitting batter.

Why Rinku Singh May Miss Out

Although Rinku is part of India’s 15-member squad, getting into the final playing-11 seems challenging.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar has mentioned that Rinku was selected as an additional batting option. However, with the Asia Cup being held in the UAE, pitches are expected to favor spinners. India is likely to field three spinners and only two pacers, making it difficult to accommodate him initially.

The team’s spin options are expected to include mystery spinner Varun Chakravorty, chinaman Kuldeep Yadav, and all-rounder Axar Patel, who also strengthens the batting. Unless someone underperforms, Rinku may have to wait for his opportunity.

Probable Playing-11 for India’s First Match

Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Hardik Pandya, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Axar Patel, Varun Chakravorty, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.

Rinku Singh's stats in T20Is

Rinku Singh has played 33 T20Is for India, batting in 24 innings and remaining not out 11 times.

He has scored a total of 546 runs, with a highest score of 69* and an impressive average of 42.00. Singh has faced 339 balls at a strike rate of 161.06, hitting 45 fours and 31 sixes.

Although he has yet to score a century, he has registered three half-centuries. In the field, Rinku has taken 23 catches. Known for his power-hitting and ability to finish games, he remains a key middle-order option for India in T20 cricket.

India’s Full 15-Member Squad for Asia Cup 2025

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravorty, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.