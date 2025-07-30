Who Is Lee Fortis? The Curator Gambhir Had Heated Exchange With

India is set to take on England in the final Test of the five-match series at The Oval, but the match began with an unexpected twist.

A heated exchange broke out between Team India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir and the head pitch curator of The Oval, Lee Fortis, right in the very first over.

The video of their altercation has gone viral across social media platforms, drawing widespread attention. But who exactly is Lee Fortis?

Who is Lee Fortis?

Lee Fortis serves as the chief curator at London’s iconic Kia Oval. This stadium is the home ground of Surrey County Cricket Club and a regular venue for high-profile Test matches. Fortis plays a crucial role in maintaining the pitch and practice facilities, ensuring optimal playing conditions that meet international standards.

The Oval’s chief curator Lee Fortis was telling Indian team and head coach #GautamGambhir to stay 2.5 metres away from this pitch. But Brendon McCullum was allowed to chill right on the middle of the pitch earlier today.



This is why @GautamGambhir reacted the way he did. Indian… pic.twitter.com/erSawWESON — Madhav Sharma (@HashTagCricket) July 29, 2025

At The Oval Since 2012

Fortis began his journey with Surrey in 2006 as an assistant head groundsman and was promoted to the position of chief curator in 2012. His work has earned multiple accolades, including an award in 2023 for pitch excellence. In 2024, he secured the “Best Multi-Day Pitch” title for the third year in a row, a testament to his expertise.

More than just a groundskeeper, Lee Fortis is a central figure in English cricket. His responsibilities significantly influence match outcomes, player safety, and the overall style of play.

Altercation with Gambhir

Lee Fortis grabbed headlines after his on-field spat with Gautam Gambhir. In the viral clip, Gambhir can be seen pointing fingers and telling the curator, “You don’t tell me what to do.”

Fortis later spoke to the media, describing Gambhir as “short-tempered” and suggesting the situation was tense. The incident has sparked debate, and all eyes are now on what action—if any—will follow.