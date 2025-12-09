What Time Does IPL 2026 Mini Auction Begin? Details Inside

IPL 2026 Auction start time: The excitement is building as the IPL 2026 auction draws near. This year’s mini-auction features several high-profile players, including Cameron Green, David Miller, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi and many more.

On Tuesday, BCCI released the final shortlist of 350 cricketers set to go under the hammer at the event, which will take place in Abu Dhabi on December 16. Here's a quick guide to everything you need to know ahead of IPL 2026 mini-auction.

IPL 2026 Auction Start Time

According to BCCI, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini-auction is scheduled to begin at 2:30 PM IST, which corresponds to 1:00 PM UAE time.

As this is a mini auction, the entire bidding process will take place in a single day. After the initial set of 70 players is presented, the auction will move into the accelerated phase.

IPL 2026 Auction Overview

Event: Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Auction

Venue: Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Date & Time: 16 December 2025, 2:30 PM IST

Total Players: 350 (including 110 overseas)

Available Slots: 77 (31 for overseas players)

Live Streaming: JioHotstar, Star Sports Network

Last month, BCCI conducted Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 auction, which was a mega event. It kicked off at 3:30 PM IST and concluded in roughly 6-7 hours.

A similar timeline is expected for the IPL 2026 mini-auction. Among the participants, the youngest player is Sahil Parakh (born June 7, 2007), part of India’s Under-19 squad, while the oldest is domestic stalwart Jalaj Saxena (born December 15, 1986), who will celebrate his 39th birthday the day before the auction.

IPL 2026 Player Breakdown (350 Total)

By Experience:

Capped Indians: 16

Capped Overseas: 96

Uncapped Indians: 224

Uncapped Overseas: 14

By Base Price (in lakh ₹):

₹2 crore – 40 players

₹1.5 crore – 9 players

₹1.25 crore – 4 players

₹1 crore – 17 players

₹75 lakh – 42 players

₹50 lakh – 4 players

₹40 lakh – 7 players

₹30 lakh – 227 players

Total: 350

