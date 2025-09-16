What Happens If Pakistan Walks Out Against UAE In Asia Cup 2025?

The handshake controversy at Asia Cup 2025 is rapidly turning into a significant off-field issue. The situation began when Indian players reportedly refused to shake hands with the Pakistan team after their group-stage clash in Dubai.

This has left the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) frustrated, with reports suggesting they are even considering boycotting the tournament.

At the heart of the dispute is match referee Andy Pycroft. PCB claims that Pycroft prevented Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha from shaking hands with India’s Suryakumar Yadav during the toss.

Meanwhile, International Cricket Council (ICC) maintains that Pycroft was only trying to avoid an awkward situation and has no intention of removing him. This difference in stance has created a deadlock between the two sides.

Pak may refuse to play their next match against UAE

According to reports, Pakistan has warned that they may refuse to play their next match against UAE at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

If this boycott occurs, the consequences would be severe. Pakistan would be automatically eliminated from Asia Cup 2025. Currently, Pakistan sits second in Group A with one win from two games. A forfeit would hand the victory to UAE, allowing them to advance to the Super 4 stage alongside India, who have already qualified.

The points table further intensifies the stakes. UAE’s recent win over Oman has brought them level with Pakistan, meaning a no-show by Pakistan would immediately boost UAE ahead and end Pakistan’s chances in the tournament. The potential boycott could thus have a major impact on the tournament standings and the Super 4 lineup.

Pakistan and UAE’s Journey So Far in Asia Cup 2025

In Asia Cup 2025, both Pakistan and UAE have had contrasting campaigns so far.

Pakistan started with a win against Oman but faced a heavy 7-wicket defeat against India, leaving their Super 4 hopes hanging by a thread.

UAE, on the other hand, began with a narrow loss to India but bounced back strongly with a convincing 42-run victory over Oman.

Both teams currently sit level on points in Group A, making their upcoming clash on September 17 crucial. The winner is likely to secure a spot in the Super 4 stage, keeping their title hopes alive.