Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketWhat Happens If Pakistan Walks Out Against UAE In Asia Cup 2025?

What Happens If Pakistan Walks Out Against UAE In Asia Cup 2025?

Pakistan has warned that they may refuse to play their next match against UAE at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 16 Sep 2025 01:27 PM (IST)

The handshake controversy at Asia Cup 2025 is rapidly turning into a significant off-field issue. The situation began when Indian players reportedly refused to shake hands with the Pakistan team after their group-stage clash in Dubai.

This has left the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) frustrated, with reports suggesting they are even considering boycotting the tournament.

At the heart of the dispute is match referee Andy Pycroft. PCB claims that Pycroft prevented Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha from shaking hands with India’s Suryakumar Yadav during the toss.

Meanwhile, International Cricket Council (ICC) maintains that Pycroft was only trying to avoid an awkward situation and has no intention of removing him. This difference in stance has created a deadlock between the two sides.

Pak may refuse to play their next match against UAE

According to reports, Pakistan has warned that they may refuse to play their next match against UAE at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

If this boycott occurs, the consequences would be severe. Pakistan would be automatically eliminated from Asia Cup 2025. Currently, Pakistan sits second in Group A with one win from two games. A forfeit would hand the victory to UAE, allowing them to advance to the Super 4 stage alongside India, who have already qualified.

The points table further intensifies the stakes. UAE’s recent win over Oman has brought them level with Pakistan, meaning a no-show by Pakistan would immediately boost UAE ahead and end Pakistan’s chances in the tournament. The potential boycott could thus have a major impact on the tournament standings and the Super 4 lineup.

Pakistan and UAE’s Journey So Far in Asia Cup 2025

In Asia Cup 2025, both Pakistan and UAE have had contrasting campaigns so far.

Pakistan started with a win against Oman but faced a heavy 7-wicket defeat against India, leaving their Super 4 hopes hanging by a thread.

UAE, on the other hand, began with a narrow loss to India but bounced back strongly with a convincing 42-run victory over Oman.

Both teams currently sit level on points in Group A, making their upcoming clash on September 17 crucial. The winner is likely to secure a spot in the Super 4 stage, keeping their title hopes alive.

Published at : 16 Sep 2025 01:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan Asia Cup IND Vs PAK PAK Vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan Pakistan Vs UAE
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
ICC Rejects Pakistan's Request To Replace Referee Andy Pycroft: Report
ICC Rejects Pakistan's Request To Replace Referee Andy Pycroft: Report
Cities
Dehradun's Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple Flooded With 12 Feet Water, Bridge Washed Away: Watch
Dehradun's Tapkeshwar Temple Flooded With 12 Feet Water, Bridge Washed Away: Watch
India
Vantara Case: SC On Temple Elephant Row, ‘What’s Wrong If Someone Legally Acquires An Elephant’
Vantara Case: SC On Temple Elephant Row, ‘What’s Wrong If Someone Legally Acquires An Elephant’
Business
India, US To Resume Trade Talks Today Amid Strained Ties Over Trump's 50% Tariff
India, US To Resume Trade Talks Today Amid Strained Ties Over Trump's 50% Tariff
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: NEET Aspirant Shot Dead by Cattle Smugglers in Gorakhpur; Tension Grips Village | ABP NEWS
Janhit: PM Modi Sets Development and Anti-Infiltration Agenda for Bihar Elections 2025 | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Shimla landslide buries cars, causes massive traffic jam | ABP NEWS
Cloudburst in Dehradun's Sahastradhara: Hotels Damaged, Rescue Operations Ongoing | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Opposition criticized by PM Modi for protecting infiltrators ahead of Bihar polls | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget