Complete Domination! 5 Teams With 300+ Run Wins In ODI Cricket

One Day International (ODI) cricket began 54 years ago on January 5, 1971, and since then, the format has witnessed countless records being made and broken.

Among the most remarkable are the biggest victories in terms of runs, with the largest being a staggering 342-run win.

So far, only five teams have managed to win an ODI by more than 300 runs, a massive margin. Interestingly, India has achieved this feat twice, and even Zimbabwe finds a spot on the elite list. With that said, let's take a look at the five biggest wins in the history of ODI cricket.

Top 5 Biggest Wins in ODI Cricket History

5) India - Won by 302 Runs

India features again in fifth place, thanks to a massive 302-run win over Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium on November 2, 2023.

4) Zimbabwe - Won by 304 Runs

Zimbabwe pulled off a historic 304-run win against the United States of America in Harare on June 26, 2023, one of the biggest upsets in ODI history.

3) Australia - Won by 309 Runs

Australia sits third, after thrashing the Netherlands by 309 runs in Delhi on October 25, 2023.

2) India - Won by 317 Runs

India ranks second on the list, courtesy of a commanding 317-run victory over Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram on January 15, 2023.

1) England - Won by 342 Runs

England holds the record for the biggest win in ODI cricket, defeating South Africa by 342 runs in Southampton on September 7, 2025.

It’s fascinating that in 54 years of ODI cricket, only five nations have recorded wins by over 300 runs, with India, two-time World Cup winner in the format, doing it twice.

While powerhouses like South Africa, New Zealand, and Pakistan are yet to achieve this mileston, Zimbabwe’s presence in the list, on the other hand, proves that cricket’s magic often lies in the unexpected.

