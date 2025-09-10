Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Teams That Have Never Won An ODI World Cup

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 10 Sep 2025 08:36 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The ODI World Cup is the pinnacle of international cricket, yet since its inception in 1975, only a handful of nations have claimed the trophy.

Australia leads the way with five titles, followed by India and the West Indies with two each, while England, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka have one apiece.

Many other full-member and associate teams have participated over the years but are still searching for their maiden title.

South Africa

South Africa is among the most prominent teams yet to win the World Cup. Despite producing world-class cricketers and consistently reaching the knockout stages, the Proteas have repeatedly fallen short, often due to rain-affected matches or pressure situations, earning them the unfortunate tag of “chokers.”

New Zealand

New Zealand has also been close but hasn’t clinched the trophy. The Black Caps reached the finals in 2015 and 2019 but lost narrowly, with their 2019 defeat to England on a boundary countback being one of the most dramatic moments in cricket history.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh has steadily grown as an ODI side, pulling off notable upsets in previous tournaments. Yet, the Tigers have never advanced beyond the quarterfinal stage.

The Netherlands and Afghanistan represent the emerging cricket nations in World Cups.

Between them, they have appeared in only eight tournaments. Neither side has ever reached the quarterfinals or semifinals. Prior to the 2023 edition, the two teams combined had just three wins in World Cups.

However, the 2023 edition in India saw a remarkable improvement, with the Netherlands winning two matches and Afghanistan claiming four victories, signaling their rise in international cricket.

Other teams such as Zimbabwe, Kenya, and Ireland have also participated and produced memorable moments but have not lifted the trophy. Kenya’s semifinal run in 2003 and Ireland’s famous upsets over Pakistan (2007) and England (2011) remain standout achievements.

As cricket continues to grow globally, fans eagerly anticipate the day when one of these nations will break their World Cup drought and lift the coveted trophy.

Published at : 10 Sep 2025 08:36 PM (IST)
