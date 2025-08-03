Team India's Victory At The Oval Looks Certain – Here's Why

India looks well on track to clinch a memorable win at The Oval, which would level the five-match Test series at 2-2. This isn't just blind optimism — the historical data from this venue strongly supports India’s position.

After being bowled out for 396 in the second innings, India has set England a challenging target of 374 runs.

In reply, England managed to put up 50 runs on the board but lost an early wicket, setting the stage for a gripping fourth day. For the hosts to win from here, they’ll need nothing short of a miracle.

Oval’s History Favors India

The Oval has never seen a successful fourth-innings chase of over 300 runs in the entire history of Test cricket.

England’s highest successful chase at this ground came way back in 1902, when they chased down 263 against Australia, scraping through with just one wicket in hand.

Another notable instance was in 1963, when West Indies chased 252 against England. However, no team has ever chased more than 300 here. In fact, since the turn of the century, a fourth-innings chase of even over 200 has been achieved just once at The Oval. So for England to win this match — and seal the series 3-1 — they’ll need to do something no team has done before on this pitch.

India’s Bowlers Hold the Key

The momentum is clearly with the visitors, thanks to a fiery bowling performance in England’s first innings. Mohammad Siraj and Prasidh Krishna led the attack, both claiming four wickets each and derailing England after a steady start.

Siraj has continued his good form in the second innings as well, already dismissing Zak Crawley and setting the tone early. If India’s pace battery can replicate its first-innings performance, a victory is not just possible — it’s highly probable.

With history, momentum, and a fired-up bowling unit on their side, Team India looks poised to wrap up the Oval Test in style.