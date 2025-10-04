Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketSnake Surprise At Colombo: India Women's Cricket Team Training Halted

Snake Surprise At Colombo: India Women's Cricket Team Training Halted

As the team headed toward the nets, everyone kept a safe distance, with captain Harmanpreet Kaur and other players observing curiously rather than panicking.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 04 Oct 2025 10:05 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

During a practice session at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday evening, the Indian women’s cricket team encountered an unexpected visitor on the field - a snake crawling out from the stadium drains.

The sudden appearance left players, support staff, and media members momentarily stunned. Fortunately, it was identified as a non-venomous local species called the “Garandia”, which often roams the grounds in search of rodents.

As the team headed toward the nets, everyone kept a safe distance, with captain Harmanpreet Kaur and other players observing curiously rather than panicking.

Stadium officials confirmed such incidents are common, citing past appearances during the Sri Lanka Premier League and other international matches.

The incident comes just before India’s second group match against Pakistan. India began their campaign with a strong win over Sri Lanka, while Pakistan suffered a heavy seven-wicket loss to Bangladesh, marking a significant upset.

Adding to the drama, former Pakistan captain and commentator Sana Mir sparked controversy during the Pakistan-Bangladesh match by using the term “Azad Kashmir” on-air. ICC rules prohibit political statements during games, and her comment triggered widespread criticism on social media.

All attention now shifts to the high-voltage India-Pakistan clash in Colombo, with India aiming to extend their winning streak and Pakistan looking to bounce back after their disappointing start.

India and Pak's campaign so far...

India kicked off their Women’s World Cup 2025 campaign in style with a 59-run (DLS) victory over Sri Lanka at Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati.

After a shaky 124 for six, Deepti Sharma (53) and Amanjot Kaur (57) shared a crucial 103-run partnership to help India post 269 for eight in 47 overs. Sri Lanka could only manage 211 in 45.4 overs.

In contrast, Pakistan struggled against Bangladesh in Colombo, being bowled out for 129 in 38.3 overs. Rubya Haider’s unbeaten 54 guided Bangladesh to a seven-wicket win in 31.1 overs.

Pakistan will need to quickly improve their batting and bowling if they hope to challenge India in their upcoming clash.

Published at : 04 Oct 2025 10:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
Smriti Mandhana Harmanpreet Kaur IND Vs PAK India VS Pakistan Women ODI World Cup
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Significant Step Forward': PM Modi Hails Trump's Leadership As Hamas Agrees To Gaza Peace Deal
'Significant Step Forward': PM Modi Hails Trump's Leadership As Hamas Agrees To Gaza Deal
World
Trump Orders Israel To Halt Gaza Bombing After Hamas Agrees To Parts Of Peace Plan
Trump Orders Israel To Halt Gaza Bombing After Hamas Agrees To Parts Of Peace Plan
Cricket
Mohsin Naqvi To Be Awarded Gold Medal In Pakistan For Asia Cup Trophy Episode: Report
Mohsin Naqvi To Be Awarded Gold Medal In Pakistan For Asia Cup Trophy Episode
World
Hamas Accepts Parts Of Gaza Plan, Agrees To Free All Israeli Hostages After Trump's Ultimatum
Hamas Accepts Parts Of Trump's Gaza Plan, Agrees To Free All Israeli Hostages
Advertisement

Videos

Bareilly SSP Leads Flag March City Split Into Four Super Zones And Four Special Zones
Breaking: Suspected Cough Syrup Kills 11 Children In MP And Rajasthan, Investigation Underway
Nitish Kumar Highlights Women Empowerment, Recalls Jeevika Self‑Help Success
POK Protests Escalate: Pakistan Forces Open Fire, 19 Killed, Internet Suspended
PM Modi to Hold Virtual Dialogue with Bihar Youth Tomorrow, Major Announcements Expected
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget