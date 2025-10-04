Snake Surprise At Colombo: India Women's Cricket Team Training Halted

During a practice session at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday evening, the Indian women’s cricket team encountered an unexpected visitor on the field - a snake crawling out from the stadium drains.

The sudden appearance left players, support staff, and media members momentarily stunned. Fortunately, it was identified as a non-venomous local species called the “Garandia”, which often roams the grounds in search of rodents.

As the team headed toward the nets, everyone kept a safe distance, with captain Harmanpreet Kaur and other players observing curiously rather than panicking.

Stadium officials confirmed such incidents are common, citing past appearances during the Sri Lanka Premier League and other international matches.

The incident comes just before India’s second group match against Pakistan. India began their campaign with a strong win over Sri Lanka, while Pakistan suffered a heavy seven-wicket loss to Bangladesh, marking a significant upset.

Adding to the drama, former Pakistan captain and commentator Sana Mir sparked controversy during the Pakistan-Bangladesh match by using the term “Azad Kashmir” on-air. ICC rules prohibit political statements during games, and her comment triggered widespread criticism on social media.

All attention now shifts to the high-voltage India-Pakistan clash in Colombo, with India aiming to extend their winning streak and Pakistan looking to bounce back after their disappointing start.

India and Pak's campaign so far...

India kicked off their Women’s World Cup 2025 campaign in style with a 59-run (DLS) victory over Sri Lanka at Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati.

After a shaky 124 for six, Deepti Sharma (53) and Amanjot Kaur (57) shared a crucial 103-run partnership to help India post 269 for eight in 47 overs. Sri Lanka could only manage 211 in 45.4 overs.

In contrast, Pakistan struggled against Bangladesh in Colombo, being bowled out for 129 in 38.3 overs. Rubya Haider’s unbeaten 54 guided Bangladesh to a seven-wicket win in 31.1 overs.

Pakistan will need to quickly improve their batting and bowling if they hope to challenge India in their upcoming clash.