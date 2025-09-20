Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketSL vs BAN Live Streaming: Match Time, Venue, Telecast & Probable Playing XI

SL vs BAN Live Streaming: Match Time, Venue, Telecast & Probable Playing XI

SL vs BAN Live Streaming: Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have faced each other 21 times in T20Is. Sri Lanka lead with 13 victories, while Bangladesh have won 8.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 20 Sep 2025 02:32 PM (IST)

SL vs BAN Live Streaming: The Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2025 kicks off today with Sri Lanka taking on Bangladesh in Dubai. Sri Lanka enter the round full of confidence, having won all three of their group matches.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, sneaked through after Afghanistan’s defeat worked in their favor. With both sides eyeing a place in the top two to reach the final, this clash becomes extremely important.

SL vs BAN Head-to-Head

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have faced each other 21 times in T20Is. Sri Lanka lead with 13 victories, while Bangladesh have won 8.

SL vs BAN Super 4 Match Details

Date: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Time: 8:00 PM IST (Toss at 7:30 PM)

Live Telecast: Sony Sports Network (Hindi, English & regional)

Live Streaming: Sony Liv app/website, FanCode

Sri Lanka’s Journey So Far in Asia Cup

Sri Lanka have been one of the most consistent sides in the group stage. They topped their group by winning all three matches and entered the Super 4 unbeaten.

The team’s batting depth and balanced bowling attack have been their biggest strengths. Players like Kusal Mendis and Charith Asalanka led with the bat, while Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera provided key breakthroughs with the ball.

Their all-round performances have made them one of the strongest contenders for a place in the final.

Bangladesh’s Journey So Far

Bangladesh had a mixed group stage but still managed to qualify for the Super 4 after Afghanistan’s slip-up.

They registered one crucial win that helped their net run rate, while their other outings exposed weaknesses in the middle order and fielding.

Skipper Liton Das and young batter Towhid Hridoy stood out with important contributions, while Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman kept their bowling unit competitive. Bangladesh will now look to carry momentum into the Super 4 stage and push for a spot in the final.

Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Welalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara.

Bangladesh: Tanjid Hasan, Liton Das (c), Saif Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Zaker Ali, Nurul Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

Published at : 20 Sep 2025 02:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
SL Vs BAN SL Vs BAN Live Streaming SL Vs BAN Live Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
PM Modi Unveils Rs 34,200 Crore Gujarat Projects, Says ‘Our Biggest Enemy Is Dependence On Other Countries’
‘Our Biggest Enemy Is Dependence On Other Countries’: PM Modi In Gujarat
Entertainment
Post-Mortem Of Zubeen Garg Completed, Mortal Remains To Be Handed Over To Family
Post-Mortem Of Zubeen Garg Completed, Mortal Remains To Be Handed Over To Family
India
J&K: Soldier Killed As Encounter Breaks Out In Udhampur, Hunt On For 3 Trapped Terrorists
J&K: Soldier Killed As Encounter Breaks Out In Udhampur, Hunt On For 3 Trapped Terrorists
World
Trump Raises H-1B Visa Fee To $100,000, Rolls Out 'Gold Card' Programme Amid Immigration Crackdown
Trump Raises H-1B Visa Fee To $100,000, Rolls Out 'Gold Card' Programme Amid Immigration Crackdown
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Trump's Decision to Hike H1B Visa Fees Sparks Industry Concerns | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Criticizes Congress for Neglecting India's Shipping Sector During Gujarat Visit | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Controversy Over Poonam Pandey Playing Mandodari in Delhi's Lav Kush Ramleela | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Takes a Grand Roadshow in Gujarat, Inaugurates Projects Worth ₹34,000 Crores | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Tensions Erupt in Uttar Pradesh as 'Sar Tan Se Juda' Slogans Heard in Bhadohi | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Europe And Its Unhelpful Advice To India On Russia
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget