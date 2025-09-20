SL vs BAN Live Streaming: Match Time, Venue, Telecast & Probable Playing XI

SL vs BAN Live Streaming: The Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2025 kicks off today with Sri Lanka taking on Bangladesh in Dubai. Sri Lanka enter the round full of confidence, having won all three of their group matches.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, sneaked through after Afghanistan’s defeat worked in their favor. With both sides eyeing a place in the top two to reach the final, this clash becomes extremely important.

SL vs BAN Head-to-Head

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have faced each other 21 times in T20Is. Sri Lanka lead with 13 victories, while Bangladesh have won 8.

SL vs BAN Super 4 Match Details

Date: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Time: 8:00 PM IST (Toss at 7:30 PM)

Live Telecast: Sony Sports Network (Hindi, English & regional)

Live Streaming: Sony Liv app/website, FanCode

Sri Lanka’s Journey So Far in Asia Cup

Sri Lanka have been one of the most consistent sides in the group stage. They topped their group by winning all three matches and entered the Super 4 unbeaten.

The team’s batting depth and balanced bowling attack have been their biggest strengths. Players like Kusal Mendis and Charith Asalanka led with the bat, while Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera provided key breakthroughs with the ball.

Their all-round performances have made them one of the strongest contenders for a place in the final.

Bangladesh’s Journey So Far

Bangladesh had a mixed group stage but still managed to qualify for the Super 4 after Afghanistan’s slip-up.

They registered one crucial win that helped their net run rate, while their other outings exposed weaknesses in the middle order and fielding.

Skipper Liton Das and young batter Towhid Hridoy stood out with important contributions, while Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman kept their bowling unit competitive. Bangladesh will now look to carry momentum into the Super 4 stage and push for a spot in the final.

Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Welalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara.

Bangladesh: Tanjid Hasan, Liton Das (c), Saif Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Zaker Ali, Nurul Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.