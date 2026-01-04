Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Dates Revealed: Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav & Shivam Dube In Vijay Hazare Trophy

The headline return is that of Shreyas Iyer, India’s newly appointed ODI vice-captain.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 04 Jan 2026 10:05 AM (IST)

In a major boost for Mumbai state team, several high-profile Indian internationals are set to feature in the final league stages of the 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, and Shivam Dube will all join the Mumbai squad for their upcoming fixtures, providing a star-studded edge as the team aims to secure its place in the knockout rounds.

The Road to Fitness and Selection

Iyer has been sidelined since October 2023 due to a serious spleen injury suffered during the tour of Australia.

His participation in the Vijay Hazare Trophy is being treated as a final fitness test (Return to Play test) before he rejoins the national side for the ODI series against New Zealand, which begins on January 11.

Iyer is joined by Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube, both of whom are using these domestic games to maintain their white-ball rhythm ahead of a busy international schedule.

Mumbai's Key Fixtures

Mumbai is currently performing well in Elite Group C and is a favorite to qualify for the next stage. The presence of these seasoned stars, alongside young sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal, makes Mumbai a formidable opponent for their remaining league encounters.

Here are the specific dates and matchups for the players:

Shreyas Iyer: Scheduled to play on January 6 (vs. Himachal Pradesh) and January 8 (vs. Punjab).

Suryakumar Yadav: Scheduled to play on January 6 (vs. Himachal Pradesh) and January 8 (vs. Punjab).

Shivam Dube: Scheduled to play on January 6 (vs. Himachal Pradesh) and January 8 (vs. Punjab).

Yashasvi Jaiswal: Expected to feature on January 6 and January 8 before joining the national ODI camp.

Strategic Importance

While these appearances provide Mumbai with elite firepower, they serve a dual purpose for the players.

For Iyer, it is about proving his match fitness across 50 overs. For Surya and Dube, it is about staying sharp in the middle.

However, fans should note that once the New Zealand series begins on January 11, these players - including Jaiswal - will be unavailable for Mumbai’s knockout matches, should the team qualify.

Veteran Ajinkya Rahane, meanwhile, has opted for rest during Vijay Hazare Trophy and is expected to return to the field during the second leg of Ranji Trophy.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Published at : 04 Jan 2026 10:05 AM (IST)
Embed widget