Watch: Shahid Afridi Labels Indian Legends 'Mulk Ka Embarrassment' Over WCL 2025 Boycott

Pakistan Champions skipper Shahid Afridi has strongly criticized former Indian cricketers, including Yuvraj Singh, following their decision to boycott the semi-final match against Pakistan in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025.

Afridi didn’t hold back in a video shared on social media platform X, where he called the withdrawal an “embarrassment to the nation.”

Shahid Afridi's Statement after India Champions refused to play against Pakistan Champions in WCL Semi Final



The Indian side, which featured legends like Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh had earlier chosen to skip their group-stage fixture against Pakistan.

Their boycott stemmed from rising tensions between the two nations in the aftermath of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack. India eventually pulled out of the semi-final clash against the arch-rivals as well, leading to heated reactions from both fans and former players.

Afridi expressed his frustration over India's decision to stay away from the high-profile encounter, arguing that cricket should have been used as a tool to foster peace and understanding.

“Cricket is one of the strongest diplomatic tools. Even when political relations between India and Pakistan have been tense, cricket helped build bridges. This boycott has disappointed fans and sets the wrong precedent,” Afridi said.

India tarnished spirit of the game, says Afridi

Interestingly, Afridi claimed he had even offered to sit out the match himself if it would help the fixture go ahead, insisting that “the show must go on.” He criticized the Indian legends for allowing politics to influence sport and said such actions tarnish the spirit of the game.

While India exited the WCL due to the boycott, their next face-off with Pakistan could come soon. The Indian team is expected to participate in the Asia Cup 2025, where multiple India vs Pakistan clashes are likely—once in the league phase, and possibly again in the Super Four and final, if both sides progress.