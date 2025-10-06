Rohit-Kohli Return Reignites India-Australia Rivalry: Tickets Vanish!

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India, the current ICC T20 World and Champions Trophy holders, are set to go up against Australia, the current ODI World Champions, later this month.

The Men in Blue will take on the Aussies down under, first in a three-match ODI series, and then in a five-match T20I series.

While India vs Australia clashes are always highly-competitive and full of top class cricketing action, the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, two of the top names in the sport, appears as one of the major reasons behind the excitement.

Public allocation has now exhausted for the third ODI, which will be played at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground on October 25, 2025.

IND vs AUS: MCG T20I Match Tickets Sold Out!

It is worth noting that Rohit-Kohli will only participate in the ODI series, since the modern-era greats retired from the T20 format in 2024 after winning the ICC T20 World Cup.

However, tickets for the first India vs Australia T20I, which will be held at the historic Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 29, 2025, have been sold out as well.

Notably, Shubman Gill has been appointed as the new leader of the Men in Blue in ODIs, with Shreyas Iyer as the vice captain. The move reflects preparations for the 2027 ICC World Cup (ODI), but has also received scrutiny and backlash from fans, citing the near-perfect record of Rohit Sharma as skipper in the format.

India ODI and T20I Full Squad

Here are the full squads of India for the ODI and T20I series in Australia:

ODI - Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal

T20I - Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Jitesh Sharma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar