Rohit Sharma’s Gym Post On Instagram Hypes Up IND vs SA ODI Series

Rohit Sharma will be back in action for India in just a couple of days.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has selected him for the upcoming India vs South Africa One Day International (ODI) series, which starts Sunday, November 30, 2025.

The former captain of the Men in Blue shared an image of himself from the gym on his official Instagram account (@rohitsharma45) in a post that has gone viral, already having received nearly 380 thousand likes at the time of this writing.

Rohit Sharma Trains Prior To IND vs SA ODI Opener

Rohit Sharma stepped down from the post of India's captain before the recent India vs Australia ODI series.

He ended his run as one of the most successful leaders of the Men in Blue, having won two ICC trophies (the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy), and a high winning percentage.

Shubman Gill replaced him in the role, but will be missing the South Africa series due to injury. Neck spasms ruled him out of the first IND vs SA Test mid-innings and sidelined him from the second Test as well.

Big Scores Expected From The Hitman

Rohit Sharma, referred to as 'The Hitman' by fans had a poor return to ODI cricket against Australia in Perth, getting out on just 8 runs.

However, he didn't take long to turn things around, bouncing back with a 73 in Adelaide, and then with an unbeaten 121 in Sydney, capping off the series on a 100+ run stand with Virat Kohli.

Naturally, the veteran will be expected to replicate the same heroics, this time on home turf against South Africa from this Sunday onwards.