Rishabh Pant Hit Multiple Times While Batting, Leaves Field Mid-Innings In Pain - WATCH

India A and South Africa A are currently playing a two-match unofficial Test series, but the second game has brought worrying news for Team India.

Rishabh Pant, who was making his much-awaited return to red-ball cricket after recovering from a long injury layoff, has suffered another setback.

While batting in the second innings, Pant was struck multiple times - first on the helmet, then on his arm, and later on his stomach.

Series of blows left him in visible discomfort, forcing the team physio to rush onto the field. After a brief assessment, Pant was taken off the field, raising fresh concerns about his fitness.

Watch Video

Rishabh Pant retires hurt after taking three blows today. First on the helmet, second on the left-hand elbow, third on the abdomen. Tough day for the fighter. ❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/kdTX8jdM8B — Harsh 17  (@harsh03443) November 8, 2025

Making a comeback after a long injury layoff

Team India’s star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who was named in India’s Test squad for the upcoming South Africa series, has suffered another injury setback.

Pant was expected to mark his international return in this series after recovering from the injury sustained during the England tour. However, while representing India A in the ongoing unofficial Test series against South Africa A, he was injured once again.

Rishabh Pant had impressed on his return, scoring a captain’s knock of 90 runs in the opening match to lead India A to victory.

India A vs South Africa A match situation

The ongoing second unofficial Test has reached a tense stage. India A currently hold a 177-run lead on Day 3. In the first innings, India A’s top order -including Rahul, Pant, and Sai Sudharsan - struggled, before Dhruv Jurel steadied the innings with a superb century. In the second innings, the team again found itself under pressure, losing five wickets for just 143 runs.