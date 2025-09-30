PCB Suspends Pakistani Players’ NOC After Asia Cup Defeat To India: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has reportedly halted the issuance of no-objection certificates (NOCs) for Pakistani cricketers wishing to participate in overseas T20 leagues.

As per ESPN Cricinfo, the NOCs for foreign T20 league participation have been put on hold at the moment by the board following Pakistan’s five-wicket defeat to India in the Asia Cup final.

Naqvi was recently involved in controversy after the Indian team refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy from him (he is also the ACC President and Pakistan's Interior Minister). In response to this stance, the Men in Blue were not given their trophy at all.

Trouble for Pakistani players after Asia Cup defeat to India?

The ESPN Cricinfo report further stated that seven prominent players, including Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi (part of Pakistan's Asia Cup 2025 squad), who previously received NOCs to join foreign leagues, now have their permissions on hold.

Three Pakistani players were expected to be part of the ILT20 auction scheduled for September 30, but the PCB’s directive now means they likely won’t be able to play abroad for the time being.

It is also important to note that centrally contracted players with the PCB are only allowed to participate in two foreign leagues annually. Babar Azam has already signed with the Sydney Sixers, while Mohammad Rizwan is set to feature for the Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League, which kicks off on December 14.

Ashwin set to play in the BBL

Speaking of the Big Bash League, Ravichandran Ashwin, winner of the 2011 ICC World Cup and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy with India, recently retired from international cricket (and also called time on his run as an IPL player), is set to represent Sydney Thunder in the Aussie league.

This move made him the very first high-profile Indian cricketer to join the BBL.