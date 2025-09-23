Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Live Streaming Info, Head-To-Head Record, Playing XI

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Live Streaming Info, Head-To-Head Record, Playing XI

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup match will be held on September 23 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, starting at 8:00 PM IST.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 23 Sep 2025 10:27 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka live streaming: The third Super Four clash of Asia Cup 2025 takes place today between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Both teams have struggled in their opening Super Four matches - Pakistan lost to India, while Sri Lanka was defeated by Bangladesh.

With both sides chasing their first win in this stage, today’s match is crucial. The loser could face a tougher road to Asia Cup final.

When and Where

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup match will be held on September 23 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, starting at 8:00 PM IST.

Live Streaming and Broadcast

Fans can catch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup match live action on Sony Sports Network, while online streaming is available via Sony Liv app and FanCode.

Head-to-Head

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have met 23 times in T20 cricket, with Pakistan leading the rivalry with 13 wins to Sri Lanka’s 10. Their last T20 clash was in 2022, making this the first encounter between the two teams in three years.

Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Salman Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Haris, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chameera, Nuwan Thushara

If Pakistan loses to Sri Lanka in today’s Super Four match, they won’t be immediately eliminated, but their path to the final would become much more difficult. Here’s why:

Super Four Points Table:

In the Super Four stage, the top two teams advance to Asia Cup final.

In Super 4 points table, Pakistan currently has 0 points after losing to India. A loss to Sri Lanka would leave them with still 0 points, making qualification heavily dependent on other results and net run rate.

If Sri Lanka wins today, Pakistan will have very little margin for error in their last Super Four match. Essentially, a loss today would put them on the brink of elimination, but mathematically, they could still qualify depending on other results and NRR.

Published at : 23 Sep 2025 10:27 AM (IST)
