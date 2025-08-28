Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Pak vs Afg T20: Live Streaming In India, Match Time And Schedule

Though not broadcast on television, fans in India can watch the live streaming of Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 28 Aug 2025 08:10 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Just ahead of Asia Cup 2025, cricket fans will get to witness an exciting tri-nation T20 series featuring Pakistan, Afghanistan, and UAE.

Scheduled to begin on August 29 in the UAE, this tournament will serve as a crucial preparation ground for the upcoming Asia Cup.

The upcoming Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20 clash promises to be a thrilling contest, with both teams eager to make a strong statement in the Asia Cup 2025.

Pakistan, known for their explosive batting and world-class pace attack, will look to rely on consistency from their experienced players. On the other hand, Afghanistan enters the contest with confidence, banking on their spin strength and young power-hitters.

The rivalry between these two sides has grown in recent years, making this game even more intense. Fans can expect high-voltage action, close battles, and plenty of drama when these two teams face off.

Series Format & Schedule

The matches will follow a round-robin format, with each team facing the others before the final.

Aug 29 – Pakistan vs Afghanistan

Sep 1 – UAE vs Afghanistan

Sep 2 – Pakistan vs Afghanistan

Sep 4 – UAE vs Pakistan

Sep 5 – UAE vs Afghanistan

Sep 7 – Final (top two teams)

All games will begin at 8:30 PM IST, with the toss at 8:00 PM IST.

Where to Watch in India?

Though not broadcast on television, fans in India can watch the live streaming on the FanCode app.

Squads

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (C), Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Haris (WK), Saim Ayub, Hussain Talat, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Mirza, Hasan Nawaz, Sufyan Mokim, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Khushdil Shah.

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Allah Ghazanfar, Mohammad Ishaq, Farid Malik.

Published at : 28 Aug 2025 08:10 PM (IST)
