Head Coach Explains Why Babar Azam Missed Out On Pakistan's Asia Cup 2025 Squad

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced its 17-member squad for Asia Cup 2025. Salman Ali Agha has been handed the captaincy, while two big names—Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan—were left out. This exclusion has sparked discussions about PCB’s new approach towards T20 cricket.

Head coach Mike Hesson, when asked about the decision, explained that the current group of players is performing consistently. He highlighted Sahibzada Farhan’s recent impact with three Player of the Match awards in just six games, along with solid contributions from Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub.

'Want to see him elevate his game'

Hesson further mentioned that Babar has been advised to feature in the Big Bash League (BBL) to work on specific areas such as strike rate and tackling spin. While praising Babar as a quality player, he stressed the need for improvement in T20 dynamics before a possible comeback.

“Babar Azam has been asked to improve in a few areas, particularly his strike rate and his batting against spin. He’s a top-quality player and still very much in our plans, but we want to see him elevate his game in these departments,” Hesson said.

Babar’s Recent Form and Performance Review

Babar Azam’s overall T20I record remains remarkable, with 4,223 runs at an impressive average of 39.8 and a strike rate of 129.2. However, his performances following the 2024 T20 World Cup have not been at the same level. The selectors highlighted his struggle to maintain a brisk tempo in the middle overs and his repeated issues against quality spin as reasons for leaving him out.

Earlier, there were whispers that Babar could make a comeback as a potential replacement for an injured Fakhar Zaman. But with Fakhar recovering in time for the Asia Cup, that opportunity no longer existed.

Pakistan’s Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Salman Ali Agha (C), Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr., Sufiyan Mokim, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi.