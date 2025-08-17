Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketHead Coach Explains Why Babar Azam Missed Out On Pakistan's Asia Cup 2025 Squad

Head Coach Explains Why Babar Azam Missed Out On Pakistan's Asia Cup 2025 Squad

Babar Azam's exclusion from Pakistan's Asia Cup 2025 Squad has sparked discussions about PCB’s new approach towards T20 cricket.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 17 Aug 2025 02:23 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced its 17-member squad for Asia Cup 2025. Salman Ali Agha has been handed the captaincy, while two big names—Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan—were left out. This exclusion has sparked discussions about PCB’s new approach towards T20 cricket.

Head coach Mike Hesson, when asked about the decision, explained that the current group of players is performing consistently. He highlighted Sahibzada Farhan’s recent impact with three Player of the Match awards in just six games, along with solid contributions from Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub.

'Want to see him elevate his game'

Hesson further mentioned that Babar has been advised to feature in the Big Bash League (BBL) to work on specific areas such as strike rate and tackling spin. While praising Babar as a quality player, he stressed the need for improvement in T20 dynamics before a possible comeback.

“Babar Azam has been asked to improve in a few areas, particularly his strike rate and his batting against spin. He’s a top-quality player and still very much in our plans, but we want to see him elevate his game in these departments,” Hesson said.

Babar’s Recent Form and Performance Review

Babar Azam’s overall T20I record remains remarkable, with 4,223 runs at an impressive average of 39.8 and a strike rate of 129.2. However, his performances following the 2024 T20 World Cup have not been at the same level. The selectors highlighted his struggle to maintain a brisk tempo in the middle overs and his repeated issues against quality spin as reasons for leaving him out.

Earlier, there were whispers that Babar could make a comeback as a potential replacement for an injured Fakhar Zaman. But with Fakhar recovering in time for the Asia Cup, that opportunity no longer existed.

Pakistan’s Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Salman Ali Agha (C), Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr., Sufiyan Mokim, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi.

Published at : 17 Aug 2025 02:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Babar Azam Pakistan Asia Cup Asia Cup 2025 Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Squad Pakistan Asia Cup Squad
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
PM Modi Inaugurates Dwarka Expressway's Delhi Section And UER-II: All About The Rs 11,000 Crore Highway Projects
PM Modi Inaugurates Dwarka Expressway's Delhi Section And UER-II: All About The NH Projects
India
J-K: 7 Killed As Cloudburst, Landslide Hit Kathua, Rescue Ops Underway
J-K: 7 Killed As Cloudburst, Landslide Hit Kathua, Rescue Ops Underway
Celebrities
Firing Outside Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram Residence; Police Probe Underway
Gunmen Open Fire Outside YouTuber Elvish Yadav’s House In Gurugram, Police Investigating
World
Zelenskyy Urges Putin To 'Stop The Killing', Says Russia's Refusal To Agree To Ceasefire 'Complicates Situation'
Zelenskyy Urges Putin To 'Stop The Killing', Says Russia's Refusal To Agree To Ceasefire 'Complicates Situation'
Advertisement

Videos

Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Highlights Tech and Energy Revolution for a Developed India | ABP NEWS
Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Calls for Technological Self-Reliance, Challenges Youth to Build India's Future
Independence Day: PM Modi Salutes Operation Sindoor Heroes, Highlights Military’s Bold Strike on Terrorists
Independence Day: India’s 79th Independence Day Marked by Spectacular Aerial Tribute | ABP NEWS
Independence Day: PM Modi Inspected Guard of Honour with Pride and Determination | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Modi’s Meet With Xi, Putin And Trump Will Determine India’s Geo-Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget