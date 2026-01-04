Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketABP Live Off The Field | WATCH: IShowSpeed Shuts Down Young Babar Fan With 'Trophy Logic'

ABP Live Off The Field | WATCH: IShowSpeed Shuts Down Young Babar Fan With 'Trophy Logic'

The interaction began when Speed was approached by a young boy who wasted no time in making his allegiances clear.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 04 Jan 2026 02:56 PM (IST)

In a hilarious new clip that has taken the cricketing world by storm, American YouTuber IShowSpeed was caught in a heated (but comedic) debate with a young fan over the never-ending Virat Kohli vs. Babar Azam rivalry.

The video, which has racked up millions of views, showcases the streamer’s growing obsession with cricket and his unwavering loyalty to the Indian legend.

The "Trophy Logic" Debate

The interaction began when Speed was approached by a young boy who wasted no time in making his allegiances clear. The kid, a staunch Babar Azam supporter, looked Speed in the eye and boldly claimed that the Pakistani captain is the superior player.

Speed, never one to back down from a challenge, immediately went into "stat-mode." In the viral footage, Speed is seen leaning in and asking the kid a blunt question about silverware. When the young fan doubled down on Babar, Speed shouted back:

"How many ICC trophies does Babar Azam have? Does he have more than Virat? No! Virat has more trophies! He is the GOAT!"

Watch Video

What made the clip go viral wasn't just Speed's usual screaming, but the specific logic he used. By pointing to ICC trophies, Speed tapped into one of the most debated topics in South Asian cricket.

Fans were quick to point out that Speed is clearly doing his homework, as the "trophy cabinet" argument is a favorite among Kohli supporters when comparing him to contemporary rivals.

Speed’s Cricket Evolution

This interaction is part of Speed’s broader journey into cricket culture, which began during his high-profile visit to India for the 2023 World Cup. Since then, he has consistently trolled Babar Azam fans while hailing Kohli as the "Cristiano Ronaldo of Cricket."

While the young Babar fan stood his ground, the internet has been flooded with memes of the encounter.

Indian fans have praised Speed for his "elite knowledge," while Pakistani fans have taken the clip in good spirit, laughing at the sheer absurdity of an American streamer arguing about ICC tournament history in the middle of a street.

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 04 Jan 2026 02:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli You Tube Babar Azam ICC IShowSpeed ABP Live Off The Field
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Closely Monitoring Situation': India Expresses Concern Over US Strikes In Venezuela, Urges Dialogue, Peace
India Expresses 'Deep Concern' Over US Strikes In Venezuela, Urges Dialogue, Peace
Celebrities
Mahhi Vij And Jay Bhanushali Confirm Separation After 16 Years Of Marriage: ‘For The Sake Of Our Children…’
Mahhi Vij And Jay Bhanushali Confirm Separation After 16 Years Of Marriage: ‘For The Sake Of Our Children…’
World
Maduro Received Chinese Envoy Hours Before US Forces Captured Him In Caracas
Maduro Received Chinese Envoy Hours Before US Forces Captured Him In Caracas
World
Most Supermarkets Shut, Long Queues At Bakeries: Indian In Caracas After US Action In Venezuela
Most Supermarkets Shut, Long Queues At Bakeries: Indian In Caracas After US Action In Venezuela
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Elderly Couple Found Murdered at Home in Delhi’s Shahdara, Police Probe Underway
US-Venezuela Crisis: US Action in Venezuela Sparks Global Debate Over Sovereignty, Oil, and Precedent
US-Venezuela Crisis: Oil or Security? Debate Grows Over US Action in Venezuela and Power Politics
Indore Water Crisis: 15 Dead After Drinking Contaminated Water, Situation Still Critical
Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Four Decades of Missile Power: India’s Journey From Prithvi To K-4
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget