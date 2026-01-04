In a hilarious new clip that has taken the cricketing world by storm, American YouTuber IShowSpeed was caught in a heated (but comedic) debate with a young fan over the never-ending Virat Kohli vs. Babar Azam rivalry.

The video, which has racked up millions of views, showcases the streamer’s growing obsession with cricket and his unwavering loyalty to the Indian legend.

The "Trophy Logic" Debate

The interaction began when Speed was approached by a young boy who wasted no time in making his allegiances clear. The kid, a staunch Babar Azam supporter, looked Speed in the eye and boldly claimed that the Pakistani captain is the superior player.

Speed, never one to back down from a challenge, immediately went into "stat-mode." In the viral footage, Speed is seen leaning in and asking the kid a blunt question about silverware. When the young fan doubled down on Babar, Speed shouted back:

"How many ICC trophies does Babar Azam have? Does he have more than Virat? No! Virat has more trophies! He is the GOAT!"

Watch Video

Speed - Virat Kohli or Babar Azam?

Pakistani kid - Babar Azam

Speed - Virat Kohli better

Kid - Babar Azam better

Speed - Virat Kohli won the more ICC matches

Kid - I know



Bro owned Babar Azam and Pakistani kid both. Bro is a die hard fan of Virat 😭❤️pic.twitter.com/ual0V3XWlT — Tejash (@Tejashyyyyy) January 4, 2026

What made the clip go viral wasn't just Speed's usual screaming, but the specific logic he used. By pointing to ICC trophies, Speed tapped into one of the most debated topics in South Asian cricket.

Fans were quick to point out that Speed is clearly doing his homework, as the "trophy cabinet" argument is a favorite among Kohli supporters when comparing him to contemporary rivals.

Speed’s Cricket Evolution

This interaction is part of Speed’s broader journey into cricket culture, which began during his high-profile visit to India for the 2023 World Cup. Since then, he has consistently trolled Babar Azam fans while hailing Kohli as the "Cristiano Ronaldo of Cricket."

While the young Babar fan stood his ground, the internet has been flooded with memes of the encounter.

Indian fans have praised Speed for his "elite knowledge," while Pakistani fans have taken the clip in good spirit, laughing at the sheer absurdity of an American streamer arguing about ICC tournament history in the middle of a street.