IPL 2026 auction is now expected to be held overseas, according to reports from Cricbuzz. While IPL franchises have been given preliminary information, no official confirmation has yet been made.

The likely venue is believed to be in the Gulf region, with Abu Dhabi in the UAE emerging as the frontrunner. Other Middle Eastern options, including Oman and Qatar, are also under consideration.

Why change in plans?

Originally, BCCI planned to host the auction in India, but logistical challenges have arisen. The preferred window for the event coincides with the festival and wedding season, making it difficult to secure a suitable venue.

IPL auction is expected to take place around mid-December, most likely in the second half of the month. BCCI is anticipated to officially announce the date and venue by November 15, which is the deadline for franchises to submit their list of retentions and releases ahead of IPL 19.

IPL 2026 Auction - Trade Rumors

Talks on player retentions and releases are picking up pace.

Reports indicate that Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals are close to completing a major trade. If finalized, Sanju Samson may join Delhi in exchange for Tristan Stubbs, marking one of the most significant swaps in recent IPL history.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are reportedly targeting KL Rahul as they aim to rebound from a disappointing 2025 campaign.

The franchise is on the lookout for a reliable batter who can also take on leadership duties. With his prior captaincy experience at Punjab and Lucknow, Rahul fits KKR’s requirements perfectly and could become a key figure in their quest for redemption next season.

Team managements are quietly negotiating behind the scenes, ensuring they are ready to make quick moves once the trade window opens.

Fans and experts alike are closely watching the rumors, predicting that this season’s auction and trade deals could be among the most dramatic in IPL history.