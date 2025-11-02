Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIPL Auction Shocker: India Might Not Host, Event Could Go Overseas: Report

IPL Auction Shocker: India Might Not Host, Event Could Go Overseas: Report

Originally, BCCI planned to host the auction in India, but logistical challenges have arisen.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 02 Nov 2025 03:30 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

IPL 2026 auction is now expected to be held overseas, according to reports from Cricbuzz. While IPL franchises have been given preliminary information, no official confirmation has yet been made.

The likely venue is believed to be in the Gulf region, with Abu Dhabi in the UAE emerging as the frontrunner. Other Middle Eastern options, including Oman and Qatar, are also under consideration.

Why change in plans?

Originally, BCCI planned to host the auction in India, but logistical challenges have arisen. The preferred window for the event coincides with the festival and wedding season, making it difficult to secure a suitable venue.

IPL auction is expected to take place around mid-December, most likely in the second half of the month. BCCI is anticipated to officially announce the date and venue by November 15, which is the deadline for franchises to submit their list of retentions and releases ahead of IPL 19.

IPL 2026 Auction - Trade Rumors 

Talks on player retentions and releases are picking up pace.

Reports indicate that Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals are close to completing a major trade. If finalized, Sanju Samson may join Delhi in exchange for Tristan Stubbs, marking one of the most significant swaps in recent IPL history.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are reportedly targeting KL Rahul as they aim to rebound from a disappointing 2025 campaign.

The franchise is on the lookout for a reliable batter who can also take on leadership duties. With his prior captaincy experience at Punjab and Lucknow, Rahul fits KKR’s requirements perfectly and could become a key figure in their quest for redemption next season.

Team managements are quietly negotiating behind the scenes, ensuring they are ready to make quick moves once the trade window opens.

Fans and experts alike are closely watching the rumors, predicting that this season’s auction and trade deals could be among the most dramatic in IPL history.

Published at : 02 Nov 2025 03:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL Auction IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE IPL Auction Venue
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'RJD Snatched CM Post By Pointing Gun At Congress': PM Modi In Arrah Rally Ahead Of Bihar Polls
'RJD Snatched CM Post By Pointing Gun At Congress': PM Modi In Arrah Rally Ahead Of Bihar Polls
Bihar
‘Maha Jungle Raj’: Tejashwi Yadav Slams PM Modi After JDU's Anant Singh Arrested In Mokama Murder Case
‘Maha Jungle Raj’: Tejashwi Yadav Slams PM Modi After JDU's Anant Singh Arrested In Mokama Murder Case
Cricket
IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Free Live Streaming: How To Watch India vs Australia Match Live
IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Free Live Streaming: How To Watch India vs Australia Match Live
World
Trump Hails 'G2 Meeting' With Xi Jinping As 'Great One', Calls For Lasting Peace And Success
Trump Hails 'G2 Meeting' With Xi Jinping As 'Great One', Calls For Lasting Peace And Success
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Violence: Tension Escalates in Mokama After Dular Chand Yadav Murder, Police on High Alert
Bihar Politics: Dular Chand Yadav murder intensifies Mokama’s political war between Anant Singh and Suraj Bhan
Bihar Politics: Suraj Bhan Singh demands EC probe after Anant Singh’s Mokama murder charge
Bihar Election Violence: Father-Son Duo Shot Dead In Bhojpur Amid Rising Poll Tensions
PM Modi Leads Grand Unity Parade At Statue Of Unity On Sardar Patel’s 150th Birth Anniversary
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Indian Muscle Flexing In South China Sea
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget