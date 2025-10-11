IND vs WI Test: Shubman Gill Shines With Unbeaten 129 As India Declare At 518/5

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIND vs WI Test: Shubman Gill Shines With Unbeaten 129 As India Declare At 518/5

India have declared their first innings at runs against West Indies in the second Test match at New Delhi. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill among centurions.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 11 Oct 2025 01:21 PM (IST)
Shubman Gill, captain of the Indian team, has declared his team's first innings against West Indies, batting first, at runs in the second Test match. He won the toss on Day 1 and elected to bat.

Most of the Indian batsmen had a great time out on the pitch, Sai Sudharsan scored 87, Yashasvi Jaiswal hit 175, and the captain himself chipped in with 129 runs, not out.

West Indies will be out to bat soon, and now have a mammoth task at hand as they look to trail the 500+ set score and establish a lead.

India Recover After Early Wickets

Shubman Gill's side finished the first day on a very strong note, 318 runs at the loss of just two wickets. Yashasvi Jaiswal looked in great momentum, standing at 173 runs, with the skipper on the other end at just 20 runs. 

However, the second day began with an unfortuante mix-up, which led to the early dismissal of Jaiswal at 175 with a run out. 

Nitish Kumar Reddy, sent in after him, would score 43 off 54 before departing not too long afterwards. However, Shubman Gill would take things under control, scoring a solid 129 runs. 

Dhruv Jurel was at the other end, and it was his with wicket at 44 runs, bowled by West Indies skipper, Roston Chase, that India would declare their innings at a massive score of 518 runs.

The pitch seems ideal for batting, but the duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj is still expected to be a big challenge for the touring batsmen.

IND vs WI: Second Test Sqauds

The second India vs West Indies Test match features these players in action:

India Playing XI - Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

West Indies Playing XI - John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope, Roston Chase (C), Tevin Imlach (WK), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales.

Published at : 11 Oct 2025 01:10 PM (IST)
LIVE CRICKET Score IND Vs WI Live Score India Live Score Shubman Gill IND Vs WI Ind Vs Wi Test India Vs West Indies Test India Vs West Indies Test Score
