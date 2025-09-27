Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIndia vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final Live Streaming, Telecast Details

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final Live Streaming, Telecast Details

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super 4 Final match will be played at Dubai International Stadium, where India holds a 2-0 record against Pakistan in this edition.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 27 Sep 2025 10:09 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

IND vs PAK Asia Cup Final Live Streaming: Team India finished their Super 4 campaign with a thrilling Super Over win against Sri Lanka, thanks to Arshdeep Singh’s brilliance with the ball.

The victory set up a blockbuster India vs Pakistan final - the first-ever title clash between the two sides in Asia Cup history. Earlier in the tournament, India had already beaten Pakistan twice (on September 14 and 21) at the same venue.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final Live Streaming, Telecast

When India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final match be played?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final match will be played on September 28.

Where India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final match be played?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final match will be played at Dubai International Stadium, where India holds a 2-0 record against Pakistan in this edition.

What time will India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final match be played?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final match will start at 8:00 PM IST, toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

How to watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final match live telecast?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final match live telecast will be available on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final match live streaming?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv app, and also on FanCode.

How to watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final match live for free?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final match free live streaming will be available on DD Sports.

India and Pakistan have met in several high-profile tournament finals over the years, producing some unforgettable clashes. India claimed victories in the 1985 World Championship of Cricket in Melbourne and the 2007 T20 World Cup final in Johannesburg.

On the other hand, Pakistan triumphed in the 1986 Austral-Asia Cup at Sharjah, repeated their success in the 1994 edition at the same venue, and secured a famous win in the 2017 Champions Trophy final at The Oval.

Overall, Pakistan leads the head-to-head record in tournament finals with three wins to India’s two.

Published at : 27 Sep 2025 10:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
IND Vs PAK India Vs Pakistan Live IND Vs PAK Live Streaming Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan Asia Cup Super 4 Final Live
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Absurd Theatrics': India Slams Pakistan PM Sharif For 'Glorifying Terrorism' At UNGA
'Absurd Theatrics': India Slams Pakistan PM Sharif For 'Glorifying Terrorism' At UNGA
World
'Act Of War': Shehbaz Sharif Raises Indus Waters Treaty Abeyance At UNGA, No Mention Of Anti-Terror Efforts
'Act Of War': Shehbaz Sharif Raises Indus Waters Treaty Abeyance At UNGA, No Mention Of Anti-Terror Efforts
World
Bangladesh's Yunus Addresses UNGA, Warns Of Gaza 'Genocide', Rohingya Crisis
Bangladesh's Yunus Addresses UNGA, Warns Of Gaza 'Genocide', Rohingya Crisis
World
EAM Jaishankar Stresses UN Reforms, Multilateralism At BRICS Meet In US
EAM Jaishankar Stresses UN Reforms, Multilateralism At BRICS Meet In US
Advertisement

Videos

Tej Pratap Yadav Unveils Jan Shakti Janata Dal, Blackboard Symbol Proposed For Bihar Polls
Tej Pratap Yadav Launches New Party Jan Shakti Janata Dal Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections
Breaking News: Underground Arms Factory Busted in Patna: Six Held with Weapons Cache | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Jaishankar Slams Western Hypocrisy on Russian Oil at G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meet | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Trump Imposes 100% Tariff on Foreign Pharma Firms; Major Impact Expected on Indian Exports | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | After MiG-21, What Is In Store For IAF? 
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget