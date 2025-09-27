India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final Live Streaming, Telecast Details

IND vs PAK Asia Cup Final Live Streaming: Team India finished their Super 4 campaign with a thrilling Super Over win against Sri Lanka, thanks to Arshdeep Singh’s brilliance with the ball.

The victory set up a blockbuster India vs Pakistan final - the first-ever title clash between the two sides in Asia Cup history. Earlier in the tournament, India had already beaten Pakistan twice (on September 14 and 21) at the same venue.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final Live Streaming, Telecast

When India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final match be played?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final match will be played on September 28.

Where India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final match be played?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final match will be played at Dubai International Stadium, where India holds a 2-0 record against Pakistan in this edition.

What time will India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final match be played?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final match will start at 8:00 PM IST, toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

How to watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final match live telecast?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final match live telecast will be available on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final match live streaming?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv app, and also on FanCode.

How to watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final match live for free?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final match free live streaming will be available on DD Sports.

India and Pakistan have met in several high-profile tournament finals over the years, producing some unforgettable clashes. India claimed victories in the 1985 World Championship of Cricket in Melbourne and the 2007 T20 World Cup final in Johannesburg.

On the other hand, Pakistan triumphed in the 1986 Austral-Asia Cup at Sharjah, repeated their success in the 1994 edition at the same venue, and secured a famous win in the 2017 Champions Trophy final at The Oval.

Overall, Pakistan leads the head-to-head record in tournament finals with three wins to India’s two.