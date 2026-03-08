Team India's T20 World Cup Finals Record Ahead Of IND vs NZ 2026 Clash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Final: The Narendra Modi Stadium stands ready to witness history as India enters its fourth T20 World Cup final. Chasing a record-breaking third title, the Men in Blue have the opportunity to become the first team to successfully defend the trophy and the first to win it on home soil. Before the 2026 showdown against New Zealand, India’s record in the summit clash remains one of the most consistent in the sport’s history, boasting two victories from three appearances.

India’s Journey So Far

India has balanced youthful exuberance with seasoned grit across two decades of T20 dominance. From the inaugural magic in South Africa to the disciplined brilliance in the Caribbean, the team has regularly found itself at the heart of the tournament’s defining moments.

2007: The Johannesburg Miracle | Opponent: Pakistan

Result: India won by 5 runs

Gautam Gambhir anchored the side with a vital 75, while Irfan Pathan dismantled the opposition with three wickets. The image of Misbah-ul-Haq’s mistimed scoop falling to Sreesanth remains the most iconic moment in Indian T20 history.

2014: Heartbreak in Dhaka | Opponent: Sri Lanka

Result: Sri Lanka won by 6 wickets

Despite a stellar tournament from Virat Kohli, who scored 77 in the final, India’s total of 130 was chased down comfortably by the Lankans, led by Kumar Sangakkara’s unbeaten fifty.

2024: Redemption in Barbados | Opponent: South Africa

Result: India won by 7 runs

Ending a ten-year wait for a trophy, Rohit Sharma’s men defended 176 in a high-octane finish. Virat Kohli’s 76 provided the platform, but it was the death-bowling masterclass from Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya that sealed India’s second title.

India's T20 World Cup Final Record

2026 Milestone: Chasing Three Stars

Entering the final against New Zealand, India carries the momentum of an unbeaten run. A victory today doesn't just add a trophy to the cabinet; it cements India as the most successful nation in the history of the format. With the "Home Turf Curse" yet to be broken by any host nation in T20 World Cup history, Suryakumar Yadav's side is just 40 overs away from a monumental achievement.