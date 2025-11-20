India's Semi-Final Opponent In Asia Cup Rising Stars: Match Timing, Date, Venue, Live Streaming

India A, led by Jitesh Sharma, have secured their spot in the semi-finals of Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025. They will take on Bangladesh on November 21 at 3:00 PM IST.

India A qualified as the second team from Group B, while Bangladesh topped Group A despite losing their final group-stage match to Sri Lanka, benefiting from a superior net run rate.

If India beats Bangladesh in semis, they will face winner of the second semi-final (Pakistan vs Sri Lanka) in Asia Cup Rising Stars Final on November 23.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Recap

Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by 6 runs in the last group-stage game. Batting first, Sri Lanka posted 159/7 in 20 overs, and Bangladesh managed 153/10, falling short of the target.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Semi-Final

The second semi-final on November 21 will feature Pakistan vs Sri Lanka. Pakistan topped Group A after winning all three group matches, while Sri Lanka advanced as the second team from Group B. Defending champions Afghanistan failed to qualify for the knockout stage.

Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Asia Cup Rising Stars Live Streaming: Available on SonyLIV app and website, and also on FanCode.

Asia Cup Rising Stars Live Telecast: Live on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD/HD, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi), and Sony Sports 4 (Telugu/Tamil).

India's journey in Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025

In ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025, India A advanced to the semi-finals after a mixed but ultimately successful group stage.

Group stage performance

Match 1 vs UAE: India A began their campaign with a convincing win against the United Arab Emirates. Standout batsman Vaibhav Suryavanshi made headlines with a record-breaking 32-ball century in this match.

Match 2 vs Pakistan A: Their momentum was halted by Pakistan A, where India A suffered an eight-wicket loss following a batting collapse.

Match 3 vs Oman: Securing their semi-final spot required a crucial victory against Oman. Batting heroics from Harsh Dubey, who scored an unbeaten 53, and a contribution from Naman Dhir (30) helped India successfully chase a target of 136 with six wickets to spare.

Their win against Oman ensured India A finished second in their group, setting up a semi-final clash against Group A topper, Bangladesh A, on November 21.