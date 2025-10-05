India’s ODI Schedule Leading Up To ICC World Cup 2027: Everything Known So Far

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India's One-Day International (ODI) scenario has been a major topic of discussion of late, particularly due to the appointment of Shubman Gill as the captain in the format, sidelining Rohit Sharma.

The next major trophy at stake in the 50-over game is the 2027 ICC World Cup, and while there quite a while left in its arrival from now, the Men in Blue have their course set until then for the most part.

With multiple series planned against top sides at home and away, here's a look at India's ODI schedule until the 2027 ODI World Cup so far.

ICC World Cup: All of India's known ODI series until then

IND vs Australia Away Series

Three ODIs between October 19 and 25, 2025.

IND vs South Africa Home Series

Three ODIs between November 30 and December 6, 2025

IND vs New Zealand Home Series

Three ODIs between January 11 and 18, 2026

IND vs Afghanistan Home Series

Three ODIs will be played in this series in June 2026. The specific dates are yet to be revealed

IND vs England Away Series

Three ODIs between July 14 and 19, 2026.

IND vs West Indies Home Series

Three ODIs will be played in this series between September and October 2026. Specific dates are unknown at this point.

IND vs New Zealand Home Series

Yet another home series of three ODIs against the Kiwis, scheduled to some time between October and November 2026.

IND vs Sri Lanka Home Series

The last known ODI series for India at this point, scheduled to be played in December 2026.

Provided that the 2027 World Cup will be held in October and November 2027, the Men in Blue might squeeze in a few more ODI series for preparation, however, that remains to be seen.

As mentioned, Shubman Gill has been appointed as the new Indian ODI captain. Shreyas Iyer has been designated as his deputy.

Veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma continue in the format for the time being, but their participation in the 2027 ICC World Cup is up in the air as of this writing.