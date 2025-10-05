Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIndia’s ODI Schedule Leading Up To ICC World Cup 2027: Everything Known So Far

India’s ODI Schedule Leading Up To ICC World Cup 2027: Everything Known So Far

India’s ODI roadmap to the 2027 World Cup is taking shape, with key series lined up against Australia, England, South Africa and more. Shubman Gill leads the side as ODI captain.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 05 Oct 2025 07:50 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India's One-Day International (ODI) scenario has been a major topic of discussion of late, particularly due to the appointment of Shubman Gill as the captain in the format, sidelining Rohit Sharma. 

The next major trophy at stake in the 50-over game is the 2027 ICC World Cup, and while there quite a while left in its arrival from now, the Men in Blue have their course set until then for the most part.

With multiple series planned against top sides at home and away, here's a look at India's ODI schedule until the 2027 ODI World Cup so far.

ICC World Cup: All of India's known ODI series until then

IND vs Australia Away Series

Three ODIs between October 19 and 25, 2025.

IND vs South Africa Home Series

Three ODIs between November 30 and December 6, 2025

IND vs New Zealand Home Series

Three ODIs between January 11 and 18, 2026

IND vs Afghanistan Home Series

Three ODIs will be played in this series in June 2026. The specific dates are yet to be revealed

IND vs England Away Series

Three ODIs between July 14 and 19, 2026.

IND vs West Indies Home Series

Three ODIs will be played in this series between September and October 2026. Specific dates are unknown at this point.

IND vs New Zealand Home Series

Yet another home series of three ODIs against the Kiwis, scheduled to some time between October and November 2026.

IND vs Sri Lanka Home Series

The last known ODI series for India at this point, scheduled to be played in December 2026.

Provided that the 2027 World Cup will be held in October and November 2027, the Men in Blue might squeeze in a few more ODI series for preparation, however, that remains to be seen.

As mentioned, Shubman Gill has been appointed as the new Indian ODI captain. Shreyas Iyer has been designated as his deputy. 

Veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma continue in the format for the time being, but their participation in the 2027 ICC World Cup is up in the air as of this writing.

Published at : 05 Oct 2025 07:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
IND Vs AUS ODI Shubman Gill ROHIT SHARMA ODI World Cup India ODI Squad ICC World Cup ICC World Cup 2027 2027 World Cup India ODI Schedule India Odi India Odi Series India Odi World Cup
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Cuttack On Edge After Durga Puja Immersion Clashes, 6 Arrested; VHP Calls 12-Hour Bandh On Monday
Cuttack On Edge After Durga Puja Immersion Clashes, 6 Arrested; VHP Calls 12-Hour Bandh
Cities
20 Killed In Massive Landslides Triggered By Rains In Darjeeling — Latest Updates
20 Killed In Massive Landslides Triggered By Rains In Darjeeling — Latest Updates
India
‘Rahul Gandhi First LoP To Speak Against Country Abroad’: Kiren Rijiju Slams Colombia Remarks, Cites Indira Gandhi
‘Rahul Gandhi First LoP To Speak Against Country Abroad’: Kiren Rijiju Slams Colombia Remarks, Cites Indira
Election 2025
Bihar Election: CEC Gyanesh Kumar Confirms Polls To Be Held Before This Date, Stresses SIR Conducted As Per Law
Bihar Election: CEC Gyanesh Kumar Confirms Polls To Be Held Before This Date
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Multi-State Violence, Disasters And Election Stir Shake Bihar And Several States Update!!!
Breaking: Tragic Spate Of Violence And Disasters Across States — Elections, Murders, Fires, And Protests
Breaking: Shooter Injures Two; Hamza At Large As Prayagraj Car Hits Immersion Crowd — Six Injured On
Alert: Deadly Cough Syrup Claims 11 Lives Across States, Violence Erupts In Chhindwara
Shocking: Drunk Man And Chain-Snatcher Caught On Railway Tracks In Separate Incidents
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget