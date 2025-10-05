India’s ODI Schedule Leading Up To ICC World Cup 2027: Everything Known So Far
India’s ODI roadmap to the 2027 World Cup is taking shape, with key series lined up against Australia, England, South Africa and more. Shubman Gill leads the side as ODI captain.
India's One-Day International (ODI) scenario has been a major topic of discussion of late, particularly due to the appointment of Shubman Gill as the captain in the format, sidelining Rohit Sharma.
The next major trophy at stake in the 50-over game is the 2027 ICC World Cup, and while there quite a while left in its arrival from now, the Men in Blue have their course set until then for the most part.
With multiple series planned against top sides at home and away, here's a look at India's ODI schedule until the 2027 ODI World Cup so far.
ICC World Cup: All of India's known ODI series until then
IND vs Australia Away Series
Three ODIs between October 19 and 25, 2025.
IND vs South Africa Home Series
Three ODIs between November 30 and December 6, 2025
IND vs New Zealand Home Series
Three ODIs between January 11 and 18, 2026
IND vs Afghanistan Home Series
Three ODIs will be played in this series in June 2026. The specific dates are yet to be revealed
IND vs England Away Series
Three ODIs between July 14 and 19, 2026.
IND vs West Indies Home Series
Three ODIs will be played in this series between September and October 2026. Specific dates are unknown at this point.
IND vs New Zealand Home Series
Yet another home series of three ODIs against the Kiwis, scheduled to some time between October and November 2026.
IND vs Sri Lanka Home Series
The last known ODI series for India at this point, scheduled to be played in December 2026.
Provided that the 2027 World Cup will be held in October and November 2027, the Men in Blue might squeeze in a few more ODI series for preparation, however, that remains to be seen.
As mentioned, Shubman Gill has been appointed as the new Indian ODI captain. Shreyas Iyer has been designated as his deputy.
Veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma continue in the format for the time being, but their participation in the 2027 ICC World Cup is up in the air as of this writing.