IND vs WI Test: Rain Halts Play As India Trail West Indies By 139 Runs

UPDATE: The rain has stopped, and the sun is out. Play is expected to resume shortly.

The on-going first Test match between India and West Indies at Ahmedabad has come to a stop at the moment due to rain.

West Indies had won the toss, choosing to bat first, but were bowled out at 162 runs, thanks to Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul opened the innings for India, and currently stand unbeaten at 4 and 18, respectively, as we wait for the showers to pass and play to resume. The team's score is 23/0.

IND vs WI: Match Summary so far

Roston Chase, captain of the visiting West Indies side, won the toss earlier in the day and chose to bat first. However, his team found themselves in early trouble, reaching 90/5 at lunch.

Mohammad Siraj carried over his excellent form from the England tour earlier this year, delivering a sharp opening spell. He bowled 7 overs in the first session, took 3 wickets for just 19 runs, and eventually finished the innings with 4 wickets to his name.

Jasprit Bumrah backed him up with 3 wickets, while Washington Sundar contributed with one. Kuldeep Yadav wrapped up the innings, grabbing his second wicket and helping bowl out West Indies for just 162 runs.

India began their innings confidently, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul steady at the crease. Though the score was only 23/0 at the time of writing, the openers appeared comfortable against the bowling attack.

Play was paused in the 13th over due to poor light, followed shortly by rain.

India vs West Indies: Playing XI

India - Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharshan, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

West Indies - Tagenarine Chanderpaul, John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Shai Hope, Roston Chase (C), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Johann Layne, Jayden Seales