Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketSai Kishore Opens Up On How MS Dhoni's Mobile Habits Motivate Him

Sai Kishore Opens Up On How MS Dhoni's Mobile Habits Motivate Him

Former CSK player Sai Kishore recalled his time under Dhoni’s leadership, noting how Dhoni’s discipline and focus left a lasting impact.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 03 Oct 2025 11:52 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

MS Dhoni, famously known as "Captain Cool," is celebrated for his calm demeanor under pressure. As one of India’s most successful captains, he led the team to numerous victories and guided Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to five IPL titles.

Despite being an inspiration to millions of young fans, Dhoni keeps a low profile on social media and is known for rarely answering phone calls.

Former CSK player Sai Kishore recalled his time under Dhoni’s leadership, noting how Dhoni’s discipline and focus left a lasting impact. Sai Kishore, who began his IPL journey with CSK in 2020 for ₹20 lakh but didn’t get a chance to play, was later signed by Gujarat Titans in 2022 for ₹3 crore.

In an interview with Provoke TV, Kishore said: “I have learnt a lot about this from MS Dhoni. He would never pick up his phone. He used to leave his phone in his hotel room and come for the games. That’s how detached he would be. This inspired me because I used to ask myself if being involved in social media is needed. So looking at him inspired me.”

While many cricketers actively use social media to engage with fans and generate income, Dhoni remains largely offline. Whether it’s festivals, birthdays, or major events, Dhoni rarely posts.

Sai Kishore’s IPL Journey and Recent Form

Sai Kishore began his IPL career in 2020 when Chennai Super Kings bought him for ₹20 lakh. However, he didn’t get an opportunity to play any matches and spent the season on the bench. Ahead of IPL 2022, he was picked up by Gujarat Titans, where he started featuring regularly in the playing XI.

In IPL 2025, Sai Kishore emerged as one of Gujarat Titans’ most consistent performers, finishing with 19 wickets in 15 matches, outperforming even his teammate Rashid Khan. Despite his strong IPL showing, he was not selected for the South Zone squad for the Duleep Trophy, nor did he make it to the India A squads for the multi-day or one-day series against Australia A.

Published at : 03 Oct 2025 11:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs West Indies MS Dhoni IND Vs WI Sai Kishore IND Vs WI 1st Test
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Bareilly On High Alert Ahead Of Friday Prayers, Internet Suspended For 48 Hours Amid ‘I Love Muhammad’ Row
Bareilly On High Alert Ahead Of Friday Prayers, Internet Suspended For 48 Hours Amid ‘I Love Muhammad’ Row
World
'India Won't Accept Humiliation, Modi Would Never...': Putin Warns US Against Pressure On Russian Oil Trade
'India Won't Accept Humiliation, Modi Would Never...': Putin Slams US Pressure On Russian Oil Trade
India
Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Moves Supreme Court Seeking His Release
Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Moves Supreme Court Seeking His Release
India
Can Say 'I Love Modi' But Not 'I Love Mohammad': Owaisi Amid Bareilly Unrest
Can Say 'I Love Modi' But Not 'I Love Mohammad': Owaisi Amid Bareilly Unrest
Advertisement

Videos

JNU Clash: ABVP and Left Student Groups Face Off During Dussehra Ravan Dahan
Pakistani duo Shahbaz and Muneer face public backlash after White House Rare-earth row
JNU clash: ABVP and left student groups face off over Durga idol row, accusations intensify
Meerut shocker: Firing video shows youth shot multiple times, police probe underway
Bulldozer Action Underway On Illegal Mosque In Sambhal, Heavy Police Deployed
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget