Sai Kishore Opens Up On How MS Dhoni's Mobile Habits Motivate Him

MS Dhoni, famously known as "Captain Cool," is celebrated for his calm demeanor under pressure. As one of India’s most successful captains, he led the team to numerous victories and guided Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to five IPL titles.

Despite being an inspiration to millions of young fans, Dhoni keeps a low profile on social media and is known for rarely answering phone calls.

Former CSK player Sai Kishore recalled his time under Dhoni’s leadership, noting how Dhoni’s discipline and focus left a lasting impact. Sai Kishore, who began his IPL journey with CSK in 2020 for ₹20 lakh but didn’t get a chance to play, was later signed by Gujarat Titans in 2022 for ₹3 crore.

In an interview with Provoke TV, Kishore said: “I have learnt a lot about this from MS Dhoni. He would never pick up his phone. He used to leave his phone in his hotel room and come for the games. That’s how detached he would be. This inspired me because I used to ask myself if being involved in social media is needed. So looking at him inspired me.”

While many cricketers actively use social media to engage with fans and generate income, Dhoni remains largely offline. Whether it’s festivals, birthdays, or major events, Dhoni rarely posts.

Sai Kishore’s IPL Journey and Recent Form

Sai Kishore began his IPL career in 2020 when Chennai Super Kings bought him for ₹20 lakh. However, he didn’t get an opportunity to play any matches and spent the season on the bench. Ahead of IPL 2022, he was picked up by Gujarat Titans, where he started featuring regularly in the playing XI.

In IPL 2025, Sai Kishore emerged as one of Gujarat Titans’ most consistent performers, finishing with 19 wickets in 15 matches, outperforming even his teammate Rashid Khan. Despite his strong IPL showing, he was not selected for the South Zone squad for the Duleep Trophy, nor did he make it to the India A squads for the multi-day or one-day series against Australia A.