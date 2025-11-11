Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketSourav Ganguly Says India Hasn't Requested Rank Turner For South Africa Test Match In Kolkata

Sourav Ganguly Says India Hasn't Requested Rank Turner For South Africa Test Match In Kolkata

"Well, they haven’t asked for it yet. So, I won’t be able to answer the question. It looks a very good one," Ganguly said when asked if the Indian team management had requested for a turning wicket.

By : PTI | Updated at : 11 Nov 2025 11:23 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Kolkata: The Indian team management has not asked for a rank turner for the opening Test of the two-match series against South Africa beginning at the Eden Gardens on Friday, Cricket Association of Bengal president Sourav Ganguly said on Monday.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir, who arrived late on Sunday along with members of the team that played the white-ball series in Australia, inspected the Eden pitch on Monday morning along with batting coach Sitanshu Kotak.

Ganguly, too, had a look at the wicket later in the evening after which the entire square was covered to protect it from dew or any unlikely showers.

"Well, they haven’t asked for it yet. So, I won’t be able to answer the question. It looks a very good one," Ganguly said when asked if the Indian team management had requested for a turning wicket.

The Eden Gardens has hosted two Ranji Trophy matches so far this season, and the tracks have played on the slower side, offering little assistance to pacers.

The pace-heavy Bengal attack found it tough to make inroads against Uttarakhand on the opening day of their fixture before Mohammed Shami's magical spell turned around Bengal's fortunes.

The pitch, incidentally, has not been watered since Saturday, but CAB curator Sujan Mukherjee expressed satisfaction with its preparation. He said Gambhir was also "happy to see the wicket" during his inspection.

According to Mukherjee, the India head coach had enquired when the pitch might start assisting spinners, and he responded that turn could be expected "from day three." Historically too, the Eden has never been a rank-turner and becomes batting-friendly after offering some assistance in the first hour's play.

"It’s going to be a good sporting wicket with help for both batters and bowlers. There will be assistance on offer for the spinners as well, and that can happen early as well,” Mukherjee said.

The reigning World Test Champions, South Africa, boast a strong spin attack led by left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj, with off-spinner Simon Harmer and left-armer Senuran Muthusamy providing support. The trio impressed during their recent drawn 1-1 Test series against Pakistan.

The Indian team think-tank will also have in mind the lessons from their defeat to New Zealand last year, when Mitchell Santner’s 13-wicket haul powered the Black Caps to a 113-run win in the second Test in Pune, resulting in their first-ever Test series triumph in India.

With the Eden Gardens hosting a Test match after six years, the host association also would not like to take chances.

The last Test here was India’s first-ever day-night Test against Bangladesh in November 2019.

The CAB is planning to make the occasion memorable.

Ganguly said ticket sales have been encouraging at least for the first three days.

"Thirty-four thousand priced tickets have been sold out as we expect a good turnout,” he said.

The CAB will also host the Dalmiya Memorial Lecture on the eve of the match, where batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has confirmed his participation as keynote speaker.

To commemorate the historic series, a special coin featuring Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela on either side has been minted for the toss, said Ganguly. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 11 Nov 2025 11:23 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ind Vs South Africa India Test Match Sourav Ganguly IND Vs SA Test Kolkata Pitch Report India Vs South Africa Test Eden Gardens Pitch Report India Vs South Africa Eden Gardens
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Esha Deol Claims Dharmendra 'Stable & Recovering', Hema Malini Condemns False Reporting
Esha Deol Claims Dharmendra 'Stable & Recovering', Hema Malini Condemns False Reporting
Cities
Delhi Enters GRAP-3 Zone As Air Quality Turns ‘Severe’; Construction Banned, Offices Advised WFH
Delhi Enters GRAP-3 Zone As Air Quality Now Severe; Construction Banned, Offices Advised WFH
Election 2025
Bihar Election Phase 2 Voting Sees 14.5% Turnout Till 9 AM, Higher Than First Phase
Bihar Election Phase 2 Voting Sees 14.5% Turnout Till 9 AM, Higher Than First Phase
World
‘Will Bring Tariffs Down’: Trump Says US Closing In On ‘Fair Deal’ With India
‘Will Bring Tariffs Down’: Trump Says US Closing In On ‘Fair Deal’ With India
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Red Fort Blast Car Linked To Pulwama Resident, Sold From Faridabad’s Royal Car Zone
Breaking: Red Fort Blast Linked To Faridabad Explosion, CCTV Shows i20 Suspect Alone In Car
Breaking: Blast Near Red Fort Under Investigation, FSL Team Collects Evidence From Parking Area
Delhi Blast: Forensic Teams Probe Red Fort Explosion, 9 Dead And 20 Injured As UAPA Case Filed
Delhi Blast: 9 Killed, 20 Injured In Powerful Explosion Near Red Fort; NIA And NSG Begin Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
As Bihar Polls Enter Final Phase, Seemanchal Waits For A Place At The Centre Of Power
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget