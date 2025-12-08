Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Suryakumar Yadav Lauds Key All-Rounder Ahead of IND vs SA T20I Clash, States He Adds Balance To The Side

Suryakumar Yadav Lauds Key All-Rounder Ahead of IND vs SA T20I Clash, States He Adds Balance To The Side

Suryakumar Yadav, captain of India's T20 team, attended a press conference in Cuttack ahead of the first IND vs SA T20I clash of the five-match series.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 08 Dec 2025 03:39 PM (IST)
Suryakumar Yadav is set to take the reins of the Indian cricket team once again as the Men in Blue head into a T20 series with South Africa. 

The first match of this series will be played in Cuttack on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, and while the playing XI is yet to be revealed, two big names have returned to the squad post injuries.

One of them is Hardik Pandya, an invaluable all-rounder for the national side, as he has proven over the years, and the captain had nothing but praise from him ahead of the clash.

Suryakumar Yadav On Hardik Pandya's Importance

Suryakumar Yadav attended a press conference in Cuttack earlier today, during which he was asked about Hardik Pandya returning to action. Here's what he said in response:

"I think what you saw in Asia Cup also, when he was bowling the new ball, he opened a lot of options, lot of combinations for us with respect to the playing eleven, so that's what he brings to the table."

SKY continued, "His experience, the way he's done really well in all the matches, all good games also, all bigger games, ICC events, all ACC events, so I think that experience will count a lot, and his presence will definitely give a good balance to the side."

Hardik Pandya picked up an injury during India's Asia Cup Super 4 encounter with Sri Lanka, and has been out of action for the national side since then.

He recently returned to competitive cricket in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, smashing an unbeaten 77 against Punjab, guiding Baroda to victory in a 200+ run chase.

Shubman Gill has also returned to the Indian squad after dealing with a neck spasm-related injury, which ruled him out of the India vs South Africa Tests and ODIs.

Check Out: IND vs SA 1st T20I: Predicted India Playing XI For The Series Opener

Published at : 08 Dec 2025 03:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs South Africa Suryakumar Yadav Hardik Pandya Ind Vs SA T20I Suryakumar Yadav Press Conference
