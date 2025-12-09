IND vs SA T20I Series: How Has Varun Chakaravarthy Fared Against The Proteas So Far?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Varun Chakaravarthy, India's mystery spinner, has been a code most batsmen have struggled to crack, particularly in his second spell with the national team.

He was a key figure in India's ICC Champions Trophy-winning campaign, and is now an essential part of the Men in Blue's T20 spin trio, which features Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel alongside him.

He could be seen taking the field in the shortest format again soon, this time against South Africa, as India kicks off their five-match T20I series against them in Cuttack on Tuesday.

Notably, the 'mystery spinner' has faced this opponent on a couple of occasions before, and his stats speak for themselves.

Varun Chakaravarthy vs South Africa In T20Is

Varun Chakaravarthy has played in four IND vs SA T20Is in his career thus far. Here's a look at his stats from those matches:

Wickets - 12

Economy - 8.6

Best Figures - 5/17

He has been a little expensive (though not very surprising given the nature of this format), but contributed significantly with wickets.

Varun Chakaravarthy: All-Time T20 Stats

If we take the focus away from South Africa and take a look at Varun Chakaravarthy in T20Is overall, he appears to be just as impressive.

In 27 innings for India so far, he has managed to pick 45 wickets at an economy of 6.88.

The first IND vs SA T20I of the upcoming series will be played in Cuttack, a venue where spinners have traditionally found assistance. So, Varun could prove to be India's 'X-factor' in the clash, provided he plays.

Playing at home and coming off a 2-1 victory over the Proteas in the ODI series, India can be said to have a psychological edge as they enter the T20I series. Their record under Suryakumar Yadav's leadership also instills confidence.

