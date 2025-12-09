IND vs SA T20I Series: How Has Varun Chakaravarthy Fared Against The Proteas So Far?

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIND vs SA T20I Series: How Has Varun Chakaravarthy Fared Against The Proteas So Far?

Get a quick look at Varun Chakaravarthy’s T20I record against South Africa ahead of the IND vs SA series, including his wickets, best figures, and overall impact.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 05:30 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Varun Chakaravarthy, India's mystery spinner, has been a code most batsmen have struggled to crack, particularly in his second spell with the national team.

He was a key figure in India's ICC Champions Trophy-winning campaign, and is now an essential part of the Men in Blue's T20 spin trio, which features Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel alongside him.

He could be seen taking the field in the shortest format again soon, this time against South Africa, as India kicks off their five-match T20I series against them in Cuttack on Tuesday.

Notably, the 'mystery spinner' has faced this opponent on a couple of occasions before, and his stats speak for themselves.

Varun Chakaravarthy vs South Africa In T20Is

Varun Chakaravarthy has played in four IND vs SA T20Is in his career thus far. Here's a look at his stats from those matches:

Wickets - 12

Economy - 8.6

Best Figures - 5/17

He has been a little expensive (though not very surprising given the nature of this format), but contributed significantly with wickets. 

Varun Chakaravarthy: All-Time T20 Stats

If we take the focus away from South Africa and take a look at Varun Chakaravarthy in T20Is overall, he appears to be just as impressive.

In 27 innings for India so far, he has managed to pick 45 wickets at an economy of 6.88.

The first IND vs SA T20I of the upcoming series will be played in Cuttack, a venue where spinners have traditionally found assistance. So, Varun could prove to be India's 'X-factor' in the clash, provided he plays.

Playing at home and coming off a 2-1 victory over the Proteas in the ODI series, India can be said to have a psychological edge as they enter the T20I series. Their record under Suryakumar Yadav's leadership also instills confidence.

Check Out: How Good Is SKY As Captain? Suryakumar Yadav’s Record Ahead Of IND vs SA T20 Series

Published at : 09 Dec 2025 05:29 PM (IST)
India Vs South Africa Varun Chakaravarthy  India Vs South Africa IND Vs SA T20 Series IND Vs SA 1st T20I Varun Chakaravarthy T20 Stats Varun Chakaravarthy Vs South Africa
