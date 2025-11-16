India’s Lowest Unsuccessful Test Chases That Still Surprise Fans

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





South Africa set a target of just 124 runs for India to chase at Eden Gardens in Kolkata in their first Test match.

Surprisingly, the hosts failed to reach the mark in the end, losing their first Test against this opposition at home in 15 years.

That wasn't the only interesting stat to come out of this harrowing defeat, as this total now ranks pretty high on the list of lowest total India have failed to chase in their Test cricket history.

For those interested in learning more on the topic, here is a look at the top 4 lowest Test totals India have failed to chase so far.

Top 4 Lowest Test Scores India Couldn't Chase

4) 176 - Sri Lanka vs India (2015)

10 years ago, India toured Sri Lanka for a Test series, and lost the opening match by 63 runs.

Sri Lanka posted 183 in the first innings, followed by India's 375. However, in the second innings, the hosts made 367, proceeding to bowl the opposition (which boasted stars like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Shikhar Dhawan) out on just 112.

3) 147 - India vs New Zealand (2024)

India was whitewashed 3-0 at home late last year by New Zealand.

This series defeat included a failed low-score chase at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, where despite the presence of big names like Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma, the two-time WTC Runners Up failed to chase 147 runs.

2) 124 - India vs South Africa (2025)

India's Eden Gardens defeat to South Africa now ranks as the second lowest total that they have failed to chase in Test cricket history.

The bowling-friendly wicket meant a string of low scores from both sides. However, the visitors were able to make better use of the conditions, overwhelming a relatively young Indian side overwhelmed with their spin attack.

1) 120 - West Indies vs India (1997)

The lowest Test cricket target that India have failed to chase so far is 120 runs against West Indies in Bridgetown nearly 30 years ago.

The Indian side boasted the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, and other legends. The hosts scored 298 and 140 in their two innings.

While India had managed to hit 319 in their first, their batting order folded on just 81 runs, falling short of the target by 38 runs.