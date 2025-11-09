Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
7 Cricketers Who Tragically Lost Their Lives On The Field

7 Cricketers Who Tragically Lost Their Lives On The Field

Let’s take a look at some of the cricketers who tragically passed away while playing the game they loved.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 09 Nov 2025 10:00 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Cricket, often referred to as the "gentleman's game," is beloved for its sportsmanship, but the tragic loss of players on the field has sometimes cast a dark shadow over the sport. These incidents have changed the game forever, sparking safety reforms to protect the players who risk their lives with every match.

Let’s take a look at some of the cricketers who tragically passed away while playing the game they loved.

Phillip Hughes (Australia)

Match: New South Wales vs. South Australia, 2014

Phillip Hughes, a rising star in Australian cricket, had the world at his feet when a bouncer from Shaun Abbott struck him on the neck while he was batting. The impact caused a fatal brain injury, and despite being rushed to the hospital, Hughes passed away two days later. His death led to significant changes in helmet designs, particularly to protect the neck area. His final score of 63 not out is remembered as a tribute to his legacy.

Raman Lamba (India)

Match: Dhaka Premier League, 1998

Raman Lamba, an Indian batsman, was playing in a domestic match in Bangladesh when tragedy struck. He was fielding at short leg without wearing a helmet, and a shot from Mehrab Hossain hit him directly on the head. Though Lamba initially appeared fine, he fell into a coma hours later and died three days afterward. This incident brought about a change in the regulations, making helmets mandatory for close-in fielders worldwide.

Wilf Slack (England)

Match: Domestic match, Gambia, 1989

English cricketer Wilf Slack collapsed suddenly while batting during a domestic match in Gambia. Doctors later discovered he had experienced blackouts before, but there was no clear indication of a medical condition. His unexpected death led to a review of health monitoring systems for players, emphasizing the need for more comprehensive medical checks.

Wasim Raja (Pakistan)

Match: Veterans Match, England, 2006

Wasim Raja, the former Pakistan all-rounder, suffered a heart attack while playing in a veterans match in England. He passed away within minutes of the incident. His death raised awareness of the importance of cardiac screenings and fitness tests, especially for senior players, and prompted further focus on player health.

Darryn Randall (South Africa)

Match: Domestic Tournament, 2013

Darryn Randall was batting in a domestic match when he attempted a pull shot on a bouncer that struck him on the head. Despite wearing a helmet, the impact was fatal. This tragedy led to increased efforts by cricket boards worldwide to improve helmet safety and technology, ensuring players have better protection.

Zulfiqar Bhatti (Pakistan)

Match: T20 Domestic Match, 2013

Zulfiqar Bhatti, a young Pakistani batsman, was struck in the chest by a fast delivery while playing in a T20 match. He collapsed almost immediately and died from heart failure. This incident highlighted the need for better protective equipment, such as chest guards, for batsmen, in an effort to prevent similar tragedies.

Ian Folley (England)

Match: English Domestic Cricket, 1993

England’s Ian Folley was batting in a domestic match when he was struck by a ball, suffering a head injury. He later suffered a heart attack during surgery and passed away. His tragic death underscored the importance of having emergency medical facilities and staff available at all cricket grounds, ensuring swift response times in case of critical injuries.

Published at : 09 Nov 2025 10:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs South Africa IND Vs SA SA Vs IND
Read more
