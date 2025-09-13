IND vs PAK: Suryakumar Yadav's T20I Record Against Pakistan

The most anticipated clash of Asia Cup 2025 will see India taking on Pakistan on September 14 at the Dubai International Stadium.

With Suryakumar Yadav leading India in this tournament, all eyes will be on his performance in the high-pressure encounter.

Before the blockbuster match, let’s take a look at his track record against Pakistan.

Suryakumar Yadav’s T20 record vs Pakistan

Surprisingly, Suryakumar Yadav’s numbers against Pakistan are underwhelming. In 5 T20 Internationals against the arch-rivals, he has managed only 64 runs, averaging 12.8 with a strike rate of 118.52.

While these figures don’t reflect his true potential, the Indian skipper will aim to turn things around and deliver a big knock in this crucial tie.

SKY – A proven T20 match-winner

Overall, Suryakumar has established himself as one of the most dangerous T20 batters in world cricket.

In 84 T20Is, he has scored 1,557 runs at an excellent average of 38.31 and a blazing strike rate of 167.31. His tally includes 4 centuries and 21 fifties, along with 237 fours and 147 sixes—numbers that highlight his reputation as an explosive batter.

India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup – Head-to-head

The two teams have met 19 times in Asia Cup history. India holds the edge with 10 wins, while Pakistan has claimed 6 victories, and 3 games ended without a result.

In the T20 format of the Asia Cup, which has been staged twice so far, India and Pakistan have faced off thrice—India winning 2 of those encounters and Pakistan winning once.

India in Asia Cup 2025 so far...

India have made a strong start to their Asia Cup 2025 campaign in Dubai. Under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, the team registered a commanding win in their opening game against UAE, sealing victory by their biggest margin in T20I history in terms of balls remaining.

The bowling attack, led by Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav, showcased excellent control, while the batting unit finished the job clinically. The win has boosted India’s confidence ahead of the much-awaited clash against Pakistan. With depth in both batting and bowling, India look determined to dominate the group stage.