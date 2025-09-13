Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs PAK: Suryakumar Yadav's T20I Record Against Pakistan

IND vs PAK: Suryakumar Yadav's T20I Record Against Pakistan

Surprisingly, Suryakumar Yadav’s numbers against Pakistan are underwhelming.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 13 Sep 2025 12:55 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The most anticipated clash of Asia Cup 2025 will see India taking on Pakistan on September 14 at the Dubai International Stadium.

With Suryakumar Yadav leading India in this tournament, all eyes will be on his performance in the high-pressure encounter.

Before the blockbuster match, let’s take a look at his track record against Pakistan.

Suryakumar Yadav’s T20 record vs Pakistan

Surprisingly, Suryakumar Yadav’s numbers against Pakistan are underwhelming. In 5 T20 Internationals against the arch-rivals, he has managed only 64 runs, averaging 12.8 with a strike rate of 118.52.

While these figures don’t reflect his true potential, the Indian skipper will aim to turn things around and deliver a big knock in this crucial tie.

SKY – A proven T20 match-winner

Overall, Suryakumar has established himself as one of the most dangerous T20 batters in world cricket.

In 84 T20Is, he has scored 1,557 runs at an excellent average of 38.31 and a blazing strike rate of 167.31. His tally includes 4 centuries and 21 fifties, along with 237 fours and 147 sixes—numbers that highlight his reputation as an explosive batter.

India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup – Head-to-head

The two teams have met 19 times in Asia Cup history. India holds the edge with 10 wins, while Pakistan has claimed 6 victories, and 3 games ended without a result.

In the T20 format of the Asia Cup, which has been staged twice so far, India and Pakistan have faced off thrice—India winning 2 of those encounters and Pakistan winning once.

India in Asia Cup 2025 so far...

India have made a strong start to their Asia Cup 2025 campaign in Dubai. Under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, the team registered a commanding win in their opening game against UAE, sealing victory by their biggest margin in T20I history in terms of balls remaining.

The bowling attack, led by Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav, showcased excellent control, while the batting unit finished the job clinically. The win has boosted India’s confidence ahead of the much-awaited clash against Pakistan. With depth in both batting and bowling, India look determined to dominate the group stage.

Published at : 13 Sep 2025 12:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cricket Score Suryakumar Yadav Asia Cup IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'India Committed To Nepal's Peace, Progress': PM Modi Congratulates Interim PM Sushila Karki
'India Committed To Nepal's Peace': PM Modi Welcomes Interim PM Sushila Karki
India
PM Modi Inaugurates Mizoram's First Railway Line, Flags Off Maiden Rajdhani Express
PM Modi Inaugurates Mizoram's First Railway Line, Flags Off Maiden Rajdhani Express
India
PM Modi In Manipur Today In 1st Visit Since 2023 Ethnic Violence: What's On Agenda
PM Modi In Manipur Today In 1st Visit Since 2023 Ethnic Violence: What's On Agenda
World
'That's A Big Deal. Not An Easy Thing To Do': Trump Admits 50% Tariffs 'Caused Rift' With India
'That's A Big Deal. Not An Easy Thing To Do': Trump Admits 50% Tariffs 'Caused Rift' With India
Advertisement

Videos

Nepal Social Media Ban Sparks Youth Uprising, Government Collapses Amid Violent Crackdown
Bihar Congress AI Video On PM Modi’s Mother Sparks Controversy, BJP Hits Back
SpiceJet Q400 Loses Wheel During Takeoff In Kandla, Tractor Sinks In Water In Rajasthan
Rohit Yadav Shot Dead In Karawal Nagar, Bear Offers Prayers At Abu Road Temple
Disha Patani's Family Home Targeted In Early-Morning Firing; No Casualties Reported
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget