Share Markets Close On Weak Note, Sensex Almost Flat, Nifty Under 26K

The Indian stock markets closed trading on Tuesday amidst heavy volatility. The BSE Sensex ended the session a little over 20 points down at 84,675, while the NSE Nifty50 settled for the day at 25,970, slipping 28 points.

On the 30-share Sensex, M&M, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, and Adani Ports settled among the gainers. Meanwhile, the laggards included Eternal, Infosys, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, and Bajaj Finance.

In the broader markets, indices across the board traded in red. The Nifty Midcap Select index slipped 0.37 per cent. Sectorally, the Midsmall IT & Telecom and Realty indices led the losses after tumbling 0.92 per cent and 0.84 per cent respectively. On the other hand, the Metal and PSU Bank indices dominated in green after climbing 2.03 per cent and 1.69 per cent respectively.

Both benchmarks slipped in early trade today morning, pressured by sustained foreign fund outflows and muted cues from global equity markets, as investors remained cautious amid thin year-end volumes.

Market participants said persistent FII selling, combined with the absence of fresh domestic triggers, is keeping sentiment subdued, particularly as the year-end approaches and trading activity thins out.