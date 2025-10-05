Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Four Pakistani Cricketers Who Married Twice Ft. Shoaib Malik

Four Pakistani Cricketers Who Married Twice Ft. Shoaib Malik

Here’s a look at four Pakistani cricketers who married twice.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 05 Oct 2025 03:02 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Love and cricket have often crossed paths for Pakistan’s biggest stars - with relationships, separations, and reconciliations making as many headlines as their match-winning performances.

From Imran Khan’s high-profile unions to Shoaib Malik's recent controversies, several Pakistani cricketers have walked down the aisle more than once, proving that life, much like the game, offers second innings.

Here’s a look at four Pakistani cricketers who married twice.

1. Shoaib Malik

The former Pakistan captain has been in the spotlight after reports of his third divorce, but his previous marriages also drew significant attention. Malik first married Ayesha Siddiqui, a Hyderabad-based teacher, in 2002. The marriage ended in 2010 after much public speculation and controversy.

Later that same year, Shoaib married Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, in a union that was celebrated across borders. However, in early 2024, reports emerged that the couple had quietly separated. His personal life continues to make news, highlighting the intense scrutiny faced by public figures.

2. Kamran Akmal

The former wicketkeeper-batter’s first marriage was an arranged one to his cousin in 2004. However, the relationship ended in 2008 due to personal differences.

In 2010, Kamran married Sana Akmal, with whom he shares three children. As of 2025, their marriage has completed 15 years, giving him stability after years of professional and personal highs and lows.

3. Shoaib Akhtar

The “Rawalpindi Express” married Rubab Khan in 2014, and the couple welcomed a son soon after. But due to compatibility issues, they separated in 2015.

After counseling and reconciliation, Shoaib and Rubab remarried in 2016. They now share three children and often speak about the importance of communication and maturity - a true love comeback story.

4. Imran Khan

Pakistan’s World Cup-winning captain and former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, married British socialite Jemima Goldsmith in 1995. They had two sons before parting ways in 2004.

In 2015, he wed journalist Reham Khan, but their marriage lasted only ten months. These relationships, though short-lived, shaped his journey both personally and politically.

Published at : 05 Oct 2025 03:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shoaib Malik Shoaib Akhtar IND Vs PAK Shoaib Malik Wife India VS Pakistan Shoaib Malik Divorce News Pakistani Cricket Stars Marriages Pakistani Cricketers Relationships Pakistan Cricket Love Stories
Read more
