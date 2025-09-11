The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match is scheduled for September 14, 2025, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Though highly anticipated, recent events have divided the Indian fanbase, with many opposing the game.

Notably, the IND vs PAK match in this year's Championship of Legends tournament was abandoned after many veterans from the Men in Blue refused to play due to the Pahalgam terror attack, and the subsequent military conflict between the two nations.

This begs the question, what if India decides to not play against their arch rivals in the Asia Cup?

While nothing as such statement has been made so far from the defending champions, here how the Group A table could be affected if that turns out to be the case:

What if India doesn't play Pakistan in Asia Cup

India is currently sitting at the top of the Group A table with 2 points, and a hefty Net Run Rate (NRR) of +10.483.

PAK will face Oman on September 12 first, and if they win, their position could be second or first in Group A, depending on the margin of victory. If India then forfeits the Pakistan match on Sunday, the latter would have 4 points and go to the top of the table.

If Pakistan loses to Oman, however, the Men in Blue might still retain the top spot despite a potential forfeit.

That's because even though their NRR will likely take a hit (the forfeit accrediting them 0 runs in 20 overs), a drop from +10.483 may still reflect a healthy figure.

Pakistan would be handed 2 points in that case, but their NRR will remain unaffected. Oman's NRR might also not be that high even if they beat PAK, since their opponent is stronger and more experienced, and therefore, the margin would likely be tight.

Having said that, readers are once again reminded that, as of this writing, the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match is still on schedule.