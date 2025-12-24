New Zealand Name Squads For ODI & T20 Series vs India, Kane Williamson Left Out

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





New Zealand will tour India in January 2026 to play a set of One Day Interntional (ODI) and T20Is ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup.

The 50-over series kicks off in a few weeks, and the visitors have reveald the set of players who will be travelling for both series against the Men in Blue.

While there are several talented players in the two squads, a very notable ommission is that of star Kiwi batsman Kane Williamson. With that said, let's take a look at New Zealand's ODI and T20 squads.

IND vs NZ Series: Kiwis Announce ODI Squad

Here are all the players New Zealand will feature in their three-match ODI series squad against India:

Michael Bracewell, Adi Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Zak Foulkes, Mitch Hay, Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Jayden Lennox, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rae, Will Young

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not named India's ODI squad for the series as of this writing.

New Zealand T20I Series Squad vs India

Here are all the players New Zealand will feature in their five-match T20I series squad against India:

Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Ish Sodhi

The BCCI has named India's squad for this series, which will also be their squad for the T20 World Cup. Here's a look at it:

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (VC), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan

The last match in this series will be played on January 31, 2026, just a week before the World Cup kicks off.