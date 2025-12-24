Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketNew Zealand Name Squads For ODI & T20 Series vs India, Kane Williamson Left Out

New Zealand Name Squads For ODI & T20 Series vs India, Kane Williamson Left Out

New Zealand reveal their travelling squad for One Day International and T20I series against India in the new year with their star batsman being left out.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 24 Dec 2025 10:43 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

New Zealand will tour India in January 2026 to play a set of One Day Interntional (ODI) and T20Is ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup. 

The 50-over series kicks off in a few weeks, and the visitors have reveald the set of players who will be travelling for both series against the Men in Blue.

While there are several talented players in the two squads, a very notable ommission is that of star Kiwi batsman Kane Williamson. With that said, let's take a look at New Zealand's ODI and T20 squads.

IND vs NZ Series: Kiwis Announce ODI Squad

Here are all the players New Zealand will feature in their three-match ODI series squad against India:

Michael Bracewell, Adi Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Zak Foulkes, Mitch Hay, Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Jayden Lennox, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rae, Will Young

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not named India's ODI squad for the series as of this writing. 

New Zealand T20I Series Squad vs India

Here are all the players New Zealand will feature in their five-match T20I series squad against India:

Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Ish Sodhi

The BCCI has named India's squad for this series, which will also be their squad for the T20 World Cup. Here's a look at it:

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (VC), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan

The last match in this series will be played on January 31, 2026, just a week before the World Cup kicks off.

Published at : 24 Dec 2025 10:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand Series Kane Williamson IND Vs NZ New Zealand Squad Nz Odi Squad Nz T20 Squad
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Watch | ISRO’s ‘Baahubali’ LVM3 Lifts Off With Heaviest-Ever Satellite BlueBird Block-2
Watch | ISRO’s ‘Baahubali’ LVM3 Lifts Off With Heaviest-Ever Satellite BlueBird Block-2
World
'We Don’t Want Bitter Ties': Yunus Works Personally To Mend Bangladesh–India Relations
'We Don’t Want Bitter Ties': Yunus Works Personally To Mend Bangladesh–India Relations
World
Rape Allegation Reference, Jet Trips, Secret Notes: Inside The Epstein Files’ Explosive Trump Mentions
Rape Allegation Reference, Jet Trips, Secret Notes: Inside The Epstein Files’ Explosive Trump Mentions
News
Jaishankar Visits Sri Lanka, Announces $450 Million Aid Package After Cyclone Ditwah
Jaishankar Visits Sri Lanka, Announces $450 Million Aid Package After Cyclone Ditwah
Advertisement

Videos

Bangladesh Protests: Protests Continue Across India Over Safety of Hindus in Bangladesh
Breaking: Nationwide protests over attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, Stir Outside Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi
Breaking News: Protests Spread Across Indian Cities Over Alleged Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, VHP Submits Memorandum
Bangladesh Violence: Protests Held in Delhi, Kolkata and Other Cities Over Safety of Minorities in Bangladesh
Bihar News: Patna Welcomes BJP’s Nitin Nabin on First Tour as National Working President
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why Airline Disruptions Are Now A Communication Problem, Not An Operations One
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget