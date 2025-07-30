How To Buy Tickets For India’s 2025 Tour Of England

England vs India Test series of 2025 is currently grabbing headlines. This five-match series, running from June 20 to August 4, is a key part of the 2025‑27 ICC World Test Championship. Matchups include Leeds (Headingley), Birmingham (Edgbaston), London (Lord’s and The Oval), and Manchester (Emirates Old Trafford).

England have a 2-1 lead in the five-match Test series. The fifth and the final Test will start from tomorrow onwards at The Oval. A win for India will help them level the series 2-2. For England, a win in the series decider will make them the winners of this series.

How to buy tickets for Ind vs Eng 5th Test

If you're hoping to catch the action live during England vs India 2025 Test series, tickets are available through the official ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) website. However, it's important to note that availability is already very limited across most matches due to high demand.

For fans looking for a more reliable way to secure seats, official hospitality providers such as Seat Unique and Keith Prowse are excellent alternatives.

These platforms not only offer guaranteed match tickets but also provide premium benefits. With a hospitality package, spectators can enjoy exclusive access to private bars, fine dining options, and comfortable seating—making the cricketing experience all the more special.

While standard tickets may be harder to come by as matchdays approach, hospitality packages are often the best way to ensure your place at one of the most anticipated cricket series of the year.

Ticket prices

Standard Test match tickets are running low. Adult prices typically range from around £80 to £90, while children’s tickets start at approximately £25.

Premium hospitality packages are available via verified vendors such as Seat Unique and Keith Prowse, offering perks like private lounge access, fine meals, and ex-player visits. Prices usually start from around £200, depending on venue and amenities.