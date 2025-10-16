Explorer
IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli's Cryptic Message Sparks 2027 ODI World Cup Talk
As Team India gears up for ODI series against Australia, captaincy and retirement speculations have taken center stage - and Virat Kohli has added fuel to the discussion with a cryptic post on X (formerly Twitter).
The only time you truly fail, is when you decide to give up.— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 16, 2025
More to follow...(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
