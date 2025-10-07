IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli - Who Has Better ODI Record Vs Australia?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India’s tour of Australia kicks off on October 19, featuring a three-match ODI series. Fans are excited to see veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli back in action, marking their first outing since the Champions Trophy 2025.

The Indian squad has already been announced, with Shubman Gill taking over as ODI captain, while Rohit will play as a senior batter. Ahead of the series, let’s take a closer look at how Rohit and Virat have fared against Australia in ODIs.

Rohit Sharma’s ODI Record vs Australia

Rohit Sharma has featured in 46 ODIs against Australia, scoring 2,407 runs at an impressive average of 57.31 and a strike rate of 96. His record includes 8 centuries and 9 half-centuries.

On Australian soil, Rohit has played 30 ODIs, accumulating 1,328 runs at an average of 53 with a strike rate of 90.59, including 5 centuries and 4 fifties. However, he has been dismissed for a duck three times, all during matches in Australia.

Virat Kohli’s ODI Record vs Australia

Virat Kohli has played slightly more ODIs against Australia, featuring in 50 matches and scoring 2,451 runs in 48 innings at an average of 54.47 and a strike rate of 93.69.

His record boasts 8 centuries and 15 half-centuries, with only two ducks. On Australian soil, Kohli has played 29 ODIs, scoring 1,097 runs at an average of 51 and a strike rate of 89, including 5 centuries and 6 fifties.

High Expectations Ahead of IND-AUS Series

With Rohit and Virat being the most experienced members of the Indian squad, fans will be eagerly watching their performances on this tour. Both players have a history of performing well against Australia, and their contributions could play a decisive role in India’s success during the series.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have already retired from T20Is and Test cricket, so they are currently playing only ODIs. There have been speculations about them considering retirement from ODIs after IND vs AUS ODI series 2025, but nothing has been officially announced.