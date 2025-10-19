Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's return to international cricket was a much-awaited event. Both have been out of action for India since winning the ICC Champions Trophy concluded in March.

However, both were dismissed for low scores in the first IND vs AUS ODI. Josh Hazlewood sent back Rohit on 8 runs off 14 deliveries, and Kohli went for a duck off 8 balls facing Mitchell Starc.

Needless to say, fans flooded social media with emotions over the stalwarts’ rough return to white ball cricket, with many expressing their reactions through witty memes.

Social Media Rues Over Kohli, Rohit's Low Scores

A fan stated that Virat Kohli ruined their Sunday with his duck against Australia in the first ODI.

Virat Kohli ruined our sunday successfully. pic.twitter.com/kcTk6PBSwe — ` (@viratkohli_un) October 19, 2025

One X user reacted by pointing out how Kohli's dismissal, once again, came off an outside edge, stating with a meme that nothing had changed.

Virat Kohli makes a comeback with an outside edge 💔 pic.twitter.com/XSWrKRWa9t — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) October 19, 2025

Deliveries bowled wide from the off stump have troubled the Indian cricket icon for quite a while now, and proved to be detrimental to his innings today as well.

Another one joked that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli (seemingly if they continue with this form) would be a part of the commentary panel at the 2027 ICC World Cup

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma 🥰 pic.twitter.com/GhNo6W3Vly — Homie (@homelander_yyy) October 19, 2025

Here are some more reactions to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's disappointing performance today against Australia:

Those who were waiting for Rohit Sharma's century #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/1rBve0jt7P — Sarcasm (@sarcastic_us) October 19, 2025

Gambhir and Gill watching Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli fail 😭😂#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/2SB26SSCSQ — Ministry Of Sarcasm (@M_OfSarcasm) October 19, 2025

Virat Kohli love story with OUTSIDE OFF-STUMP BALL 🥲#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/WVt5zFnkCT — Sports Wala (@sp0rtswala) October 19, 2025

After this match, India will play two more ODIs against Australia, one in Adelaide, and the other in Sydney. Fans would certainly hope for a better outing from the two veterans on those occassions.