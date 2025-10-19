Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricket'Ruined Our Sunday': Memes Galore As Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Fail To Fire With The Bat

Fans flood social media with memes after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s low scores in the first India vs Australia ODI. Check out how the internet reacted.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 19 Oct 2025 11:30 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's return to international cricket was a much-awaited event. Both have been out of action for India since winning the ICC Champions Trophy concluded in March.

However, both were dismissed for low scores in the first IND vs AUS ODI. Josh Hazlewood sent back Rohit on 8 runs off 14 deliveries, and Kohli went for a duck off 8 balls facing Mitchell Starc.

Needless to say, fans flooded social media with emotions over the stalwarts’ rough return to white ball cricket, with many expressing their reactions through witty memes.

Social Media Rues Over Kohli, Rohit's Low Scores

A fan stated that Virat Kohli ruined their Sunday with his duck against Australia in the first ODI.

One X user reacted by pointing out how Kohli's dismissal, once again, came off an outside edge, stating with a meme that nothing had changed.

Deliveries bowled wide from the off stump have troubled the Indian cricket icon for quite a while now, and proved to be detrimental to his innings today as well.

Another one joked that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli (seemingly if they continue with this form) would be a part of the commentary panel at the 2027 ICC World Cup

Here are some more reactions to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's disappointing performance today against Australia:

After this match, India will play two more ODIs against Australia, one in Adelaide, and the other in Sydney. Fans would certainly hope for a better outing from the two veterans on those occassions.

Published at : 19 Oct 2025 11:26 AM (IST)
India Vs Australia Virat Kohli IND Vs AUS ODI IND Vs AUS ROHIT SHARMA Cricket Memes Virat Kohli Duck Virat Kohli Memes Rohit Sharma Memes Ind Vs Aus Memes
