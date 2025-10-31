IND vs AUS: Josh Hazlewood Rattles India, Breaks T20I Wicket Record

Josh Hazlewood delivered a stunning performance in the second T20I between India and Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

In his three overs during the powerplay, he claimed three crucial wickets while conceding just six runs, dismissing Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma.

After winning the toss, Mitchell Marsh elected to bowl first. India struggled early, losing Gill for 5 off 10 balls to Hazlewood, followed by Sanju Samson falling to Nathan Ellis for 2. Hazlewood continued his dominance, removing Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma in the fifth over, despite a dropped catch off Suryakumar by the keeper.

Australia’s joint second-highest wicket-taker

With these wickets, Hazlewood equaled Mitchell Starc’s tally of 79 T20I wickets, making him Australia’s joint second-highest wicket-taker in this format (T20 Internationals), behind Adam Zampa (131).

India’s innings were in peril at 49/5, but Abhishek Sharma and Harshit Rana steadied the ship. Sharma played a blistering innings, reaching his half-century in just 23 balls, rescuing India from a dramatic collapse.

India leaning on opener Abhishek Sharma

India are leaning on opener Abhishek Sharma to anchor a late charge against Australia in the second T20I at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

After being put into bat, India reached 125/8 in 18 overs, with Sharma smashing a rapid half-century. The Indian top order struggled early, losing their first five wickets inside eight overs, as Josh Hazlewood wreaked havoc with the new ball, dismissing vice-captain Shubman Gill, captain Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma.

A daring decision by coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav to send Harshit Rana at No. 7 paid dividends, as Rana contributed a vital 35 runs, helping India recover from a precarious position.

Playing XIs:

India: Shubman Gill (vc), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Deepak Hooda, Harshit Rana, Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis (wk), Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc