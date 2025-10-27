Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IND vs AUS: Team India's Top 3 Wicket-Takers In T20 Internationals

IND vs AUS: Team India's Top 3 Wicket-Takers In T20 Internationals

In just four years since his debut, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has climbed to the top of India’s T20I wicket charts.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 27 Oct 2025 09:36 AM (IST)
As Team India gears up for the five-match T20I series against Australia starting October 29, attention turns to the bowlers who have made the biggest impact for the Men in Blue in the shortest format.

Let’s take a look at India’s three most successful wicket-takers in T20 Internationals.

1. Arshdeep Singh

In just four years since his debut, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has climbed to the top of India’s T20I wicket charts.

Having featured in 65 matches so far, he has taken 101 wickets at an impressive average of 18.76. Arshdeep has bowled over 226 overs, including two maiden overs, and has twice claimed four wickets in an innings. His best figures - 4 for 9 - underline his ability to dismantle batting line-ups, while his economy rate of 8.37 highlights his consistency.

2. Hardik Pandya

All-rounder Hardik Pandya occupies the second spot. Since making his T20I debut in 2016, he has represented India in 120 matches, taking 98 wickets at an average of 26.58.

Pandya has bowled 316.5 overs with four maidens, and has picked up four wickets in an innings three times. His best bowling performance - 4 for 16 - came in a match-winning spell. With an economy rate of 8.22, Pandya continues to be India’s go-to option in crucial overs.

3. Jasprit Bumrah

The ever-reliable Jasprit Bumrah, fondly known as the Yorker King, ranks third among India’s highest wicket-takers in T20Is.

Since his debut in 2016, Bumrah has featured in 75 matches, taking 96 wickets in 74 innings. Renowned for his accuracy and death-bowling mastery, Bumrah has bowled 12 maiden overs - a rare feat in T20s. His best figures of 3 for 7 and a phenomenal economy rate of 6.35 make him one of the most economical bowlers in world cricket.

The first T20 International between India and Australia will be played on Tuesday, October 29, 2025, at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:45 PM IST, marking the start of the five-match T20I series. After a challenging ODI leg, Team India will look to make a strong comeback under Suryakumar Yadav’s leadership and set the tone early in the series.

Published at : 27 Oct 2025 09:22 AM (IST)
India Vs Australia Jasprit Bumrah AUS Vs IND IND Vs AUS Arshdeep Singh Hardik Pandya Ind Vs Aus 1st T20I IND Vs AUS T20 Series
