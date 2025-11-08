Abhishek Sharma Breaks Major Run-Scoring Record In IND vs AUS 5th T20I

Abhishek Sharma has broken the record for the fastest batsman to reach 1,000 runs in T20Is by balls played during the IND vs AUS 5th T20, which is being played at The Gabba in Brisbane.

Here's a look at some of the fastest players to this mark:

Abhishek Sharma - 528 balls

Suryakumar Yadav - 573 balls

Phil Salt - 599 balls

Glenn Maxwell - 604 balls

It is worth noting that Abhishek was dropped twice in Brisbane match, once on 5 and then again on 11 runs. These extra lives allowed the explosive Indian batsman to break this record with relative ease.

Interestingly, he is now just behind Virat Kohli on another T20I run-scoring list.

Fewest Innings To 1000 T20I Runs (India)

Abhishek Sharma may be the fastest player to reach 1,000 runs in T20Is in terms of balls played, but he, even at that pace, is not the fastest Indian to do so when it comes to innings played.

Here are the fastest Indians to 1,000 T20I runs by innings:

Virat Kohli - 27

Abhishek Sharma - 28

KL Rahul - 29

Suryakumar Yadav - 31

Rohit Sharma - 40