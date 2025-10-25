IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma's Stellar Record At Sydney Cricket Ground

While the Adelaide Oval is known as Virat Kohli's happy hunting ground, the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) is somewhat the same for Rohit Sharma.

The Hitman has had a very impressive record at this venue, and will look to replicate past performances heading into the third and final India vs Australia One Day International (ODI) today.

Fans will have to wait a bit to see him in action, as Mitchell Marsh won the toss and chose to bat first. In the mean time, let's take a look at Rohit Sharma's stellar record at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Highest Scoring Indian At The SCG (ODIs)

Rohit Sharma is the highest scoring Indian player in ODIs at the Sydney Cricket Ground as of this writing.

In 5 innings (6 matches) so far, he has managed to score 333 runs, with the best score of 133. Apart from that ton, he also has two 50+ scores at this venue.

Behind him is the God of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar, with 315 runs in 8 innings, followed by his former opening partner, Shikhar Dhawan, with 235 runs in 6 50-over innings.

As for boundaries alone in this format, The Hitman has smashed a whopping 26 fours in Sydney, along with 9 sixes. Coming in to chase a score later on today, Rohit would surely look to add significantly to these impressive statistics.