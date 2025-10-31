IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Rain Threat In MCG? Check Latest Weather Forecast

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Akin to the first India vs Australia One Day International (ODI) in Perth, the first IND vs AUS T20I (in Canberra) was affected by rain. In fact, it was called off.

With the teams now set to meet at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in a couple of hours, some fans must be wondering if the whether could interfere in the match again.

For those interested, here is the latest weather forecast report for Melbourne ahead of the second India vs Australia T20I.

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Latest Weather Forecast

According to Accuweather, there is an overall 92% chance of precipitation (rain) today, October 31, 2025 in Melbourne. However, the percentage reduces drastically during the match hours.

The IND vs AUS 2nd T20I is scheduled to kick off at 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), which is close to 8:00 PM in Melbourne, and from then onwards, the chances of precipitation are under 15%, as per Accuweather, today.

Having said that, how exactly the weather plays out during the match remains to be seen.

India vs Australia: Head-To-Head In T20Is At MCG

India and Australia have met four times at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) so far, with India winning two of those encounters.

Here are the results of all these matches:

IND vs AUS, Feb 2008 - Australia won by 9 wickets

IND vs AUS, Feb 2012 - Indian won by 8 wickets

IND vs AUS, Jan 2016 - India won by 27 runs

IND vs AUS, Nov 2018 - No Result

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: General Pitch Report

The much-anticipated second India vs Australia T20I is about to go down in a couple of hours.

When it comes to the pitch, the MCG typically offers a balanced surface. Fast bowlers tend to find movement early on, but as the game goes on, the conditions generally favor the batsmen, making for an exciting contest.